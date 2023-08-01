Today’s Headlines: Ministerial screening: Lawmakers’ salaries not enough – Akpabio; US sanctions 20 in Maldives over Islamic State links

Ministerial screening: Lawmakers’ salaries not enough – Akpabio

Source: Vanguard paper

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said salaries of members of the National Assembly were not enough to take care of demands from their constituents.

Akpabio stated this on Monday, while contributing to the debate on a motion sponsored by Abdulraman Kawu Suleiman, member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) representing Kano South, on the need to avert impending strike planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

He said with the volume of requests from various constituents represented in the National Assembly, lawmakers’ earnings were too inadequate to cater for those requests.

Akpabio conceded that though hardships associated with the removal of subsidy on petroleum products were enormous, there was need for the people to be more patient with government while steps were being taken to ameliorate sufferings of the people.

US sanctions 20 in Maldives over Islamic State links

The United States has sanctioned 20 citizens of the Maldives for their ties to the Islamic State group, including one man accused of trying to assassinate former president Mohamed Nasheed.

The US Department of Treasury said Abdulla Ali Manik — currently in custody over the unsuccessful 2021 attack — had several links to terror plots in the upmarket tourist hotspot.

New sanctions unveiled Monday also identified Manik as an associate of known IS recruiter Mohamad Ameen, who was himself sanctioned by the US in 2019.

Ameen is known to have sent dozens of Maldins to fight in Syria and was the main suspect in a 2007 bomb attack at a public park that wounded 12 Chinese tourists.

The US statement said 29 companies, many linked to the lucrative tourism industry in the archipelago, were also sanctioned over their links to IS operatives.

Any assets of the sanctioned individuals or companies in the US could be frozen and US citizens are barred from having any business dealings with them.

Europeans set to evacuate from tense Niger following coup

Nigeriens participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Days after mutinous soldiers ousted Niger’s democratically elected president, uncertainty is mounting about the country’s future and some are calling out the junta’s reasons for seizing control. The sign reads: “Down with France, long live Putin.” (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

France prepared to evacuate French and other European citizens from Niger on Tuesday, six days after a coup that toppled one of the last pro-Western leaders in the jihadist-plagued Sahel and stoked anti-French demonstrations.

President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 by his own guard, in the region’s third putsch in as many years following takeovers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.

After hostile crowds gathered on Sunday outside the French embassy and Niger accused France of plotting to intervene militarily, Paris said Tuesday it would withdraw its citizens and offered to evacuate other Europeans as well.

At least 20 killed, 19 missing in China rainstorms

At least 20 people were killed and 19 were missing after heavy rains lashed Beijing and surrounding provinces, state media said Tuesday, in downpours that have submerged roads and deluged neighbourhoods with mud.

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, swept northwards over China after hitting southern Fujian province on Friday, following its battering of the Philippines.

Heavy rains began pummelling the capital and surrounding areas on Saturday, with nearly the average rainfall for the entire month of July dumped on Beijing in just 40 hours.

Swaths of suburban Beijing remain badly hit by the rains — some of the city’s heaviest in years.

On the banks of the Mentougou River, one of the worst affected areas, AFP reporters saw muddy debris strewn across the road.

One man told AFP he had not seen flooding this bad since July 2012, when 79 people were killed and tens of thousands evacuated.

