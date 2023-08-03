Today’s Headlines: Ministerial List:N’ West Gets 10, S’ West 9, S’ East 5; Trump to be Charged Today

Ministerial List: North West Gets 10, South West 9, South East 5

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented a fresh list of 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate, seven days after submitting 28 names. This brings the total number of nominees to 47, the highest since 1999. Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, delivered the supplementary list during the extended screening of nominees. The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, invoked the Senate Standing Rules to allow Gbajabiamila into the chambers for this purpose.

The new ministerial nominees include Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, Bosun Tijani, Dr. Maryam Shetty, Isiak Salako, Tunji Alausa, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Adegboyega Oyetola, Atiku Bagudu, and Bello Matawalle. Additionally, Ibrahim Geidam, Simon Lalong, Lola Ade John, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, Prof Tahir Mamman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Senator Alkali Ahmed Saidu, Senator Heineken Lokpobori, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, and Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo are part of the nominees.

The South East received one nominee per state, while other zones had at least two nominees. The breakdown shows 10 nominees from North West, 9 from South West, 8 from North East, 8 from North Central (including FCT), 7 from South South, and 5 from South East, making it a total of 47 nominees.

States with multiple nominees include Ogun (3), Lagos (2), Niger (2), Katsina (2), Kano (2), Bauchi (2), Kebbi (2), Taraba (2), and Cross River (2).

The Senate will continue the ministerial confirmation hearing on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Trump to be Charged Today Over 2020 Polls

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to make a personal appearance on Thursday for his arraignment in federal court in Washington. The charges against him include conspiracy to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to three individuals with knowledge of the matter.

A grand jury has indicted Trump on four counts, one of which is the conspiracy to defraud the nation.

Special counsel Jack Smith described the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol as an “unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” fueled by false statements from Trump.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to the 2020 election. His spokesperson, Steven Cheung, accused the Justice Department of attempting to interfere with the 2024 election by targeting the GOP front-runner.

During television interviews on Wednesday, Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, pushed back on Smith’s request for a “speedy trial” and proposed that the case be heard in West Virginia instead of Washington.

These recent charges mark the third indictment for Trump in recent months. He was previously charged with mishandling classified documents after leaving office and obstructing the government’s efforts to recover them. Additionally, he faces charges in New York for falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Despite his mounting legal issues, Trump’s ability to run for president is not affected. Even if convicted, he would still be eligible to contest the election.

The indictment on Tuesday also lists six individuals as co-conspirators who assisted Trump in his alleged criminal endeavors, though they have not yet been charged.

Niger: Nigeria Cuts Power Supply, ECOWAS Vows to Confront Junta

On Wednesday, the transmission of power from Nigeria to the Republic of Niger came to a halt, as Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) intensified its sanctions against the neighboring nation.

Under the leadership of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, ECOWAS decided on sanctions against the military personnel in Niger responsible for the overthrow of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum last week. On July 26, Bazoum was arrested by officers of the Presidential Guard and declared deposed.

As part of the sanctions, ECOWAS demanded the restoration of constitutional order within one week and suspended financial transactions with Niger. Furthermore, all service transactions, including energy transactions, were frozen.

Reliable sources in Nigeria’s power sector confirmed the situation, and the AFP also reported on Wednesday that Nigeria had cut off its electricity supply to Niger. A source close to the management of the Nigerien Electricity Company, also known as Nigelec, corroborated the news, stating that it aligns with the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS.

Nevertheless, industry experts cautioned and suggested that the Federal Government handle the matter diplomatically, considering that NIGELEC is bound by a contract with a Nigerian power firm, Mainstream Energy, for electricity supply.

Nigeria has been exporting electricity to the Republics of Benin and Niger under various Transaction Service Agreements.

Lagos NMA Declares Indefinite Strike in 3 Hospital Over Colleague’s Death

Following the tragic and preventable death of Dr. Diaso Vwaere in an elevator accident, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Lagos branch has issued a directive to medical doctors in three government hospitals on Lagos Island to commence an indefinite strike.

The directive, jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of NMA in the state, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu and Dr. Ajibowo Ismail, was released yesterday in Lagos amidst a surge of outrage from various Nigerians.

Dr. Vwaere, a medical house officer at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, lost her life on August 1 due to injuries sustained when the elevator she was in plummeted from the 10th floor of the hospital building to the ground while she was on her way to collect a meal she had ordered from a dispatch rider.

Trapped in the elevator for over 40 minutes, there was no available blood to resuscitate her. Her tragic death occurred just two weeks before she was set to complete her housemanship at the hospital.

The NMA has directed doctors at the General Hospital, Odan; Lagos Island Maternity Hospital; and Massey Street Children’s Hospital to partake in the strike until investigations into the cause of Dr. Vwaere’s death are concluded and justice is served. The association insists on an immediate and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

Moreover, the NMA has urged all doctors in other government hospitals in the state to reduce their activities as a mark of respect for their deceased colleague, with only emergency services to be provided for the next five days.

As part of their demands, the association has appealed to the government for an urgent overhaul of the house officers’ quarters on the Island and the necessary repairs to infrastructure in all government hospitals.

Additionally, the NMA has called for the revamp of the blood transfusion system in the state to enhance services.

In closing, the association offered their heartfelt condolences to the late doctor’s family, her colleagues on the Island, the Medical Guild, and the body of doctors in the state, while praying for strength to bear this irreparable and unfortunate loss.

