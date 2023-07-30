Today’s Headlines: Ministerial List: Wike in a Dilemma, Food Insecurity: Blame Corruption, Bad Policies – Peter Obi

Ministerial List: Wike in a Dilemma

Nigerians, as well as the Peoples Democratic Party, are closely monitoring the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to see if he will accept his nomination as a minister by President Bola Tinubu. This stems from his previous negative comments about the All Progressives Congress, Chuks Okocha reports

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is said to be in a dilemma since his nomination as a minister. He is further said to be under pressure as old videos of him vowing not to be a minister or of moving to the All Progressives Congress (APC) floods the social media.

Food Insecurity: Blame Corruption, Bad Policies – Peter Obi

LAGOS – Peter Obi, the presidential can­didate of the Labour Party in the February general election in Nigeria, has attributed the cur­rent food insecurity in Nigeria to corruption, poor policies and also wrong implementation of even good ones.

Obi said this on Saturday while answering questions on a tweeter space hosted by @Par­allefacts with the caption: #Pet­erObiliveonparallelfact.

The former Anambra State governor, in a no-hold-bared sub­mission noted that resources are not rightfully channeled to those who need it, noting that there is issue of credibility on who actu­ally get government’s incentives like loans and fertilizers between core farmers and politicians.

Obi said: “What we are expe­riencing is that is causing food crisis is poor implementation of process and resources are not properly channeled where they should go. It is also about some actions and policies that follow the same pattern of corruption which is f helping the situations but worsens it.

Kyari: Creating Prosperity for Nigerians at New NNPCL

The historic payment of interim dividend by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) into the Federation Account less than three months into the stoppage of payment for fuel subsidy by the federal government has proven that Mallam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL is indeed working for the good of Nigerians and the sustainability of the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

On July 7, 2019 when Kyari assumed the position of Group Managing Director of the now-defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the corporation was in a near comatose state. It was laced with many challenges ranging from grievous oil pipeline vandalism, corruption, incessant oil thefts, low production levels and lack of transparency.

For instance, a 2010 joint report by Transparency International and Revenue Watch Institute found that NNPC had the poorest transparency record out of 44 national and international energy companies examined. These scenarios fundamentally put Kyari on the spot.

Kyari’s appointment which, however, came as a game-changer was with a clear mission – to revitalize the struggling corporation and send an unequivocal message that the corporation’s lukewarm governance narratives of the past are gone for good.

There was a lot of mess to clear, but Kyari was ready and he came in with his sleeves rolled up and expectedly, he didn’t disappoint.

With a vision boldly anchored on the principle of Transparency, Accountability, Performance and Excellence (TAPE), Kyari, under the defunct NNPC, demonstrated a fundamental grasp of what fossil energy means and the imperative of effective governance of the giant national oil company.

Adeleke Pays Salary Arrears Owed By Rauf

Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the payment of another batch of half-salary arrears owed by the Rauf Aregbesola-led administration.

The measure is part of Adeleke’s efforts to pay state workers’ salary debts and support them in accordance with his 2022 governorship campaign commitment.

His spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, stated this in a statement made accessible to press on Saturday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The latest half-salary arrears settlement would be the governor’s third in accordance with the pattern released earlier this year to pay the debts on a quarterly basis.

The administration has made payments for the first and second quarters, and employees will get the third quarter payment along with their July wage.

