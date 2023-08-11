Today’s Headlines: Ministerial List: Why Tinubu Needs El-Rufai In His Cabinet – Kunle; FG, Emefiele Return To Court Aug 15

Why Tinubu Needs El-Rufai In His Cabinet– Kunle

Energy expert and president of DDK Business Strategy Limited, Dr Dan Kunle has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should look beyond political party lines to assemble a formidable rescue team for the country.

Kunle, who stressed the need for urgency in setting up the team, added that there are many competent Nigerians, cut across party lines, who are willing to serve in Tinubu’s administration.

He also said the president needs former Kaduna State governor and ministerial nominee Malam Nasir El-Rufai in his cabinet because of his wealth of experience and expertise in the energy sector.

Kunle, who described the pending confirmation of El-Rufai by the Senate over a security report as dramatic, said the former Kaduna State governor is one of the best public officers that Nigeria has produced since 1999.

The energy expert, who stated this when he featured as a guest on LEADERSHIP TV programme in Abuja yesterday, added that the president needs to urgently set up a rescue team.

Federal Govt, Emefiele Return To Court August 15

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday fixed August 15, for the hearing in the applications filed by the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, seeking to stop the federal government from further remanding or prosecuting him before the court.

Justice Oweibo had earlier fixed yesterday for the hearing of the application but was forced to adjourn the proceedings to enable Emefiele’s lawyers to respond on points of law to the prosecution’s counter affidavit.

The judge had ruled that the application, which touched on the court’s jurisdiction, was a priority and would be taken alongside another application filed by the government seeking leave to appeal against the order granting bail to the suspended CBN Governor.

The court had granted Emefiele bail in the sum of N20 million after the federal government arraigned him on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The government had accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence, an offence contrary to section 4 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

Review Your Military Threat, Sanctions Against Niger ‐ Fulani Group Tells ECOWAS

A group, Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria, (KACRAN), has urged the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to holistically review its military threat and economic sanction against Niger Republic.

A statement issued on Friday, signed by the Association’s National President, Hon. Khalil Mohd Bello indicated that KACRAN is not in support of any economic sanction against Niger Republic.

It claimed the sanction would be more harmful and disastrous to the poor masses of Niger, Nigeria and her other neighbours than on the culprits and their surrogates.

We are against any military intervention by ECOWAS or European countries for the reason that the said act would create more insecurity in Niger, Nigeria and other countries as this will lead to unnecessary fight between the intervention troops and the Niger Republic army and the civilians who would be deluded by the military under the cover of nationalism to join the fight as volunteers,” he said.

Tinubu lacks Constitutional Authority – Inibehe Effiong

A public interest and human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong is of the view that President Bola Tinubu does not have the constitutional authority to deploy a single member of the Nigerian Armed Forces as part of the proposed Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, standby force to invade Niger Republic.

Effiong explained that it’s not only when a state of war between Nigeria and another country is declared that parliamentary approval is required, adding that parliamentary approval is also required for all combat duties and missions by the nation’s armed forces abroad.

In a statement issued on Thursday his social media platform, the human rights lawyer claimed it’s unfortunate that ECOWAS leaders gave in to imperialist demands by France to go to war with Niger.

Effiong said he believes the reasonable solution to the crisis is diplomacy, insisting Nigeria is not in a position to go to war.

