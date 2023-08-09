Today’s Headlines: Ministerial list: Senate may re-invite El-Rufai, two other nominees – Adaramodu, Leave Kwankwaso Alone, NNPP Tells Ganduje

Ministerial list: Senate may re-invite El-Rufai, two other nominees – Adaramodu

Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu has said they might re-invite the three ministerial nominees who have not been confirmed yet for re-screening.

Adaramodu disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

The Red Chamber refused to confirm former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Delta State nominee, Stella Okotete and Taraba State nominee, Abubakar Danladi, over security reasons.

Leave Kwankwaso Alone, NNPP Tells Ganduje

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has called on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Ganduje to leave their leader and the presidential candidate of their party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, alone.

According to the NNPP, Kwankwaso is far ahead of Ganduje politically, adding that he is busy building the NNPP and will not join the APC.

Speaking to journalists at the national headquarters of the NNPP, the national auditor of the party, Ladipo Johnson, said it would be diversionary for them to discuss the APC national chairman, as their focus is mainly on how to rebuild their party.

Ganduje, also a former governor of Kano State like Kwankwaso last week said he was never a political son of the NNPP presidential candidate in the recent election.

The statement was made in furtherance of the political difference between Kwankwaso and Ganduje.

Ministerial Appointments: Kalu Commends Tinubu, Seeks More Slots For S/East

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has commended President Bola Tinubu on his choice of ministers and for fulfilling his promise of having more women and youths in his cabinet.

Kalu expressed optimism that the appointees would deliver on the renewed hope agenda of the President, and appealed to him to consider more slots for the Southeast region in line with the federal character principle.

The deputy speaker in a statement by his special assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, congratulated the immediate past Chief Whip of the House, Hon Nkiruka Onyejiocha, serving members of House; Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo) and Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi State) on their nomination and screening for as Ministers – designate.

“I commend our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his choice of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The President showed magnanimity and fairness by including more women and youths in his cabinet, fulfilling his campaign promises.

“However I appeal to His Excellency to kindly consider more slots for the Southeast region in line with the federal character principle espoused in Section 5(a) (b) Part 3, Section 4(b) Part 1 of the Federal Character Commission Act.

