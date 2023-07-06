Today’s Headlines: Ministerial List Not Ready – Tinubu; INEC Files Charges Against Suspended Adamawa

Ministerial List Not Ready – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has denied releasing his much-awaited ministerial list

He disclosed this through his media aide, Dele Alake on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists, Alake said: “There is no iota of truth in all of those things.

“When the President is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions.”

Tinubu, who was sworn in on May 29, has to submit his ministerial list to the Senate before July 29, as mandated by law.

INEC Files Charges Against Suspended Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) has filed a six-count charge against Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari suspended the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this on Thursday, said the charges were filed before a High Court sitting in Yola.

According to him, the commission held its regular weekly meeting, Thursday 6th July 2023, and discussed, among other issues, the progress with the prosecution of electoral offenders.

Court Grants Abba Kyari N50m Bail

Federal High Court in Abuja has granted suspended DCP Abba Kyari N50 million bail in a charge in which he and two of his siblings were accused of failing to declare assets to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

In a ruling today, Thursday, Justice James Omotosho granted conditional bail to Abba Kyari in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

Tinubu’II Announce New Census Date, Says NPC Chief

President Bola Tinubu will personally announce new dates for the national population and housing census that was postponed last April, the Chairman of the National Population Commission, Nasir Kwarra, said on Thursday.

Kwara disclosed this to State House Correspondents after his delegation briefed the President at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.⁣

At the briefing, the NPC submitted its report to the President which he is expected to study and reach an informed decision on what date to fix the nationwide exercise.

According to the Census Boss, the Commission will request more financial provisions because the longer the exercise is delayed, the more its financial requirements expand.

