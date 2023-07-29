Today’s Headlines: Ministerial list: It’s Unfortunate Tinubu Picked El-Rufai – Shehu Sani; Atiku, PDP Brainstorm On Party’s Future

Ministerial list: It’s unfortunate Tinubu picked el-Rufai – Shehu Sani

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has described the nomination of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, in the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu, as “unfortunate”.

According to him, if Tinubu would not nominate former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for allegations against him, then El-Rufai should not also be nominated.

He added that since the ruling All Progressives Congress was still defending its choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket, it was not also right to appoint El-Rufai who had openly pushed a supposed Islamisation agenda.

Sani, who represented the Kaduna North Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly, made the statements during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Friday evening.

He said, “First of all, if you are nominating el-Rufai on the basis of transparency and integrity and you said maybe you shouldn’t appoint or nominate the former Governor of Kano State, Ganduje, by issues of allegations that have been online over the time, el-Rufai too has allegations against him. Because there is an outstanding issue of N32bn in a Federal Government property, the issue is now in court. Anybody can Google it and see. It is his being a governor in 2015 that stopped the continuation of that trial, and that issue is there before Justice (Binta)Nyako in the Federal High Court.

Secondly, this government has run under the Muslim-Muslim ticket, and it has been doing everything possible to appease and please the Christian population in this country that the government is not a theocracy, is not about Islamisation, is not about any religious agenda, and is just about a political strategy to win the election. Here, you are enlisting and employing a man who has by his record, and by his antecedent, and by his own utterances, appeared to be one of the most intolerant Nigerians in the history of this country”.

Atiku, PDP Govs brainstorm on party’s future

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 25, 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, and some of the governors elected on the party’s platform have started consultations on the party’s future.

This is even as they await the outcome of the petition before the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting which was held at the Maitama residence of former Minister of Foreign Affairs under the General Sani Abacha military junta and chieftain of the PDP, Chief Tom Ikimi, on Saturday, was shrouded in secrecy.

However, a party source privy to the meeting told Vanguard on condition of anonymity, “It’s part of consultations among party leaders.

“It is just the beginning of a series of meetings to prepare grounds to help reposition our party.

“Another one is scheduled for next week at the same time. It is expected to be an expanded meeting which will attract a larger number of party stakeholders.

“Today’s meeting was attended by seven of our governors among others. The truth is that we need to speed up the reconciliation process and strengthen our party for the task ahead.

“Our nation is in trouble and like it or not a majority of Nigerians are looking up to us to lead the way out of the dire situation the All Progressives Congress. APC has forced us into.”

Russia plans special loans for Nigerian companies, others

President Vladimir Putin of Russia says his country will offer preferential loans to enable African companies to buy industrial goods from the European country and enjoy after-sales services.

He said his government was devising a leasing mechanism tailored for Africa, and that the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance would provide insurance for the planned preferential loans.

The Russian leader made the disclosure during the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit and Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum holding in St. Petersburg, Russia.

According to him, the Russia government is also about to establish a dedicated investment fund for co-financing infrastructure projects in the African continent.

Putin told African leaders attending the summit that Russia, “is developing new tools for offering preferential loans to enable Africans to buy our industrial goods, deliver them to the continent, and benefit from after-sales services.

“The Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance is there to provide insurance for these loans. We are devising a leasing mechanism tailored for Africa and are about to establish a dedicated investment fund for co-financing infrastructure projects.”

Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is representing President Bola Tinubu; and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa were among the over 20 heads of states present at the summit which was its second edition.

Ganduje seeks Adamu’s support on APC chairmanship bid

Former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has paid a surprise visit to the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, in Abuja.

Ganduje was received by Adamu at his Abuja residence on Thursday evening.

The development is coming two weeks after Adamu resigned as the party’s national chairman over alleged constitutional violation, failure to render party account for one year, highhandedness among others.

A source confirmed that the former Kano State governor was warmly received by the erstwhile national chairman of the party.

“It was good seeing them together in a friendly atmosphere unlike what critics would have expected. After exchanging pleasantries and cracking their routine jokes, they subsequently had a closed-door meeting.

“Although I cannot immediately confirm what they discussed, I want to believe it must have everything to do with how to resolve challenges and internal crisis plaguing the party,” the source said.

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, however saw nothing wrong with the visitation.

