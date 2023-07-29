Today’s Headlines: Ministerial list: ‘I won’t be minister’ – Wike’s old footage surfaces online; Police confirm release of Kidnapped native doctor in Anambra

Ministerial list: ‘I won’t be minister’- Wike’s old footage surfaces online [VIDEO]

Following the release of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial list with 28 nominees, an old video of the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, saying he did not intend to become a minister after his tenure as governor is trending.

Wike was named in the list submitted to the Senate on Thursday.

In the trending video, Wike said, “Only one person can be a minister from a state; I will not be a minister. I will not. I am not a liability; Rivers State is an asset. “So if you don’t want to win an election, it’s your business. I’m not the one running the election. “He who wears the shoes knows where it pinch him”.

DAILY POST recalls that Wike, three other ex-governors and 24 other nominees made Tinubu’s ministerial list read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary

Below is the screen shot video of the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Source: Daily Post

Police confirm release of kidnapped native doctor in Anambra

The Nigeria Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the release of a popular native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, popularly known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki”, by his abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed Nwangwu’s release on Saturday.

Ikenga noted that the popular native doctor was released by his abductors in the early hours of Saturday.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the native doctor was kidnapped about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 at Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to Ikenga, the abductors have contacted with friends and relatives and are demanding millions, in the neighbourhood of N300 million.

“I also have information that they have not paid. I also have information that he has been released by his abductors and we are making efforts to get information behind what happened”, he said. (NAN).

Source : Vanguard

Fraudulent Account: Danbatta Has No Linkedln Account, NCC warns Nigerians

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned the public to ignore a fraudulent LinkedIn Account impersonating the person and office of the executive vice chairman (EVC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta.

NCC added that Danbatta has no LinkedIn Account, therefore, any such account found on social media or any other platform, purporting to belong to the EVC of NCC, is fake

In a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, NCC averred that the account was created by some unscrupulous and criminal elements with a view to defrauding unsuspecting members of the public and users of social media who may think that such an account belongs to the EVC of NCC.

It stated that, “we are working with appropriate security agenciesto investigate the source of this fraudulent act with a view to nipping it to the bud.”

The commission, however, urged members of the public, and stakeholders to be cautious, and vigilant, while on social media platforms, or in the cyberspace as many of these fraudulent individuals and groups abound, looking for unsuspecting users to defraud.

“The commission has a presence on the Internet with the official website (www.ncc.gov.ng), and key social media platforms. All information about our activities, programmes and reports are verifiable on our website and on our verified social media handles.

Source : Leadership

Delta Chief arrested for defiling teenage neighbour

A community chief in Delta State simply identified as Oshiji has been arrested by men of the state police command for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

He is said to be currently in the custody of the Umutu Police Division for allegedly defiling the girl in the Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

PUNCH Metro gathered on Thursday that the suspect had been defiling the teenager repeatedly.

A source in the community who spoke on condition of anonymity said the victim, a JSS1 pupil was lured with N50 for the third time into an uncompleted building.

He said, “The chief has four wives and many children. From the girl’s statement, the chief has allegedly raped her twice.

Chief Oshiji lives close to the girl’s family house and has been taking advantage of the girl. He has been raping her in an uncompleted building.

“She said the chief threatened to kill her if she tells anybody but the third attempt was what exposed him after he allegedly forced her to take drugs.”

The victim was said to be bleeding excessively before she confessed to her mother, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest on Thursday.

“Yes, he has been arrested and he is currently in the custody of police and the investigation is ongoing,” Edafe said.

Source : Punch

Photo Credit : Google.

Wisdomaka46 (

)