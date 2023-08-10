Today’s Headlines: Ministerial Appointments: Tinubu not fair to Igbos – Segun Showunmi; Save us from sack – Enyimba CSO, Others Beg Otti

Tinubu not fair to Igbos – Segun Showunmi

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Segun Showunmi, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over the manner in which he is constituting his cabinet, claiming he’s not being fair to the southeast zone.

Showunmi claimed that the administration has done quite a lot of things that could be considered as serious missteps. He made the assertion on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Showunmi said he is a little bit uncomfortable with the fact that it’s beginning to seem that his people would get larger positions in Tinubu’s government.

He stated that unfortunately for this administration, they have done quite a lot of things that could be considered as serious missteps. And they have done it in such a brazen and hurried manner that people are now forced to say no.

Photo Credit: Google

Save us from sack – Enyimba CSO, others tell Otti

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

The Chief Security Officer of Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Ogbonnaya Agwu, has alleged that about eight staff of the club have been told to stop work by the Sporting Director of the club, Mr Ifeanyi Ekwueme.

This is even as the Sporting Director has denied sacking anybody, saying that the fresh story of sack in the Aba club is being peddled to tarnish the image of the State government.

But the Chief Security Officer, who addressed the press in Umuahia alongside two other staff of the club, alleged that they have been asked to stop work despite the position of the state government that nobody has been sacked.

He lamented that the dedicated staff who have been stopped from work had also not been paid for about four months, but noted that other staff of Enyimba have received their salaries recently.

Ekiti approves N5,000 monthly palliative to poor residents

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

Ekiti on Wednesday approved palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal. It approved the payment of leave bonuses for 2017 and the implementation and payment of 2020 and 2021 promotion arrears to its civil servants.

The government also approved the payment of N5,000 monthly conditional cash transfer to 10,000 poor and most vulnerable households from August to December 2023.

The conditional transfer focuses on the aged; while another 10,000 residents and especially the aged would be considered for free medical attention under the Ekiti Health Insurance Scheme.

To cushion the effect of the high cost of transportation especially on workers and students, the government would provide free mass transit buses. It would also distribute free foodstuffs to the poor and most vulnerable households.

Man Kills Own Daughter Over Anger Towards Ex-Wife In Adamawa

Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested Ayuba Danbaki, a 35-year-old man from Rigi community in Ga’anda District, Gombi LGA, for allegedly murdering his two-year-old daughter, Tamar Ayuba.

The suspect reportedly buried the corpse in a shallow grave after tying a rope around the young girl’s neck.

According to reports, the mother of the deceased, Shiyona Ali, left the child with her father at a local joint in the community after becoming tired of her upkeep.

The suspect, who was reportedly drinking at the time, became angry with his former wife and took the child into the bush, where he allegedly carried out the heinous act before burying her.

The police have assured the public that the suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The mother of the deceased, Shiyona, reported the matter to the police command on August 28th, 2023, which led to the arrest of Ayuba.

