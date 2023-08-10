Today’s Headlines: Ministerial Appointments: Tinubu Not Fair To Igbos – Segun Showunmi; OBJ to Deliver A Maiden Presidential Lecture At Catholic Varsity

Ministerial appointments: Tinubu not fair to Igbos – Segun Showunmi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Segun Showunmi, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over how he is constituting his cabinet, claiming he’s not being fair to the southeast zone.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Showunmi claimed that the administration has done quite a lot of things that could be considered serious missteps. He asserted on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today program. Showunmi said he is a little bit uncomfortable with the fact that it’s beginning to seem that his people (southwest) would get larger positions in Tinubu’s government.

He said, “You know I am a Yoruba man. Ironically, I have known Asiwaju for years. So there must be some kind of soft spot there. But I have tried very hard to say “Let’s wait until hundred days”. Why? Because there’s a tradition and culture of “let them take hundred days to settle down”.

OBJ to deliver a maiden presidential lecture at Catholic varsity

A profound Catholic University, Godfrey Okoye University is set to welcome the Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on the 25th of August, 2023.

Source: Vanguard

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Christian Anieke made this known in his office while officially announcing students’ second-semester examination results for the 2022/23 academic year of the University. Prof. Anneke said that the former President will visit the University to deliver the first presidential lecture on the impact of good governance on national and youth development.

“I want to use this opportunity to announce that we are going to have a very important visitor, former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo here on the 25th of August, 2023. “He is going to give the first Presidential lecture on the impact of good governance on national development and youth development. He will be the first and we are naming one of the faculty after him,” he said. On the official announcement of the results, he disclosed that out of 450 students that wrote their final year examination, 170 graduated while others have outstanding to seek out before they would be cleared.

Parties Close Case As Ogun Tribunal Adjourns For Final Address

The Ogun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has adjourned sitting till September 4 after all parties closed their cases in the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the March 18th governorship election, Ladi Adebutu.

Source: Channel Television

Adebutu had approached the three-man tribunal led by Justice Hamidu Kunaza alleging that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dapo Abiodun, did not win the majority of votes cast.

The PDP and its candidate, Adebutu, in the petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of non-compliance to the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election. The petitioners also alleged that elections were disrupted by thugs in over 99 polling units, disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the election.

Appeal Court Reserves Judgement In Suit Challenging Nomination Of Kogi APC Gov Candidate

The Court of Appeal Abuja has reserved judgment in two appeals brought before it by the Governorship Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi state, Abubakar Achimugu and Smart Adeyemi against a judgment of a Federal High Court Abuja which affirmed Usman Ododo as the APC flag bearer for the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Source: Channel Television

The appeal was against the judgment of Justice Obiora Egwuatu and Justice James Omotosho, both of the Federal High Court, Abuja. In their separate Judgements, they had held that Ahmed Ododo can lawfully continue to fly the flag of the APC in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State.

Achimugu had approached the Federal High Court with a suit seeking to disqualify Ododo from contesting the November 11 governorship election on grounds that he did not resign his employment with the Kogi State public service 30 days before contesting the governorship primary election.

