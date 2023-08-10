Today’s Headlines: Ministerial appointments: Tinubu not fair to Igbos – Segun Showunmi, Don’t be intimidated by APC, Melaye tells Kogi voters

Tinubu Not Fair To Igbos—Showunmi

Source: Daily Post

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Segun Showunmi, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over the manner in which he is constituting his cabinet, claiming he’s not being fair to the southeast zone.

Showunmi claimed that the administration has done quite a lot of things that could be considered as serious missteps.

He made the assertion on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Showunmi said he is a little bit uncomfortable with the fact that it’s beginning to seem that his people (southwest) would get larger positions in Tinubu’s government.

Don’t Be Intimidated By APC—Melaye

Source: Punch paper

The Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 11 election, Dino Melaye, has called on voters in the state not to allow themselves to be intimidated by the antics of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress.

Melaye gave the charge on Wednesday after a meeting of Kogi PDP stakeholders from the three Senatorial Districts of the state, with the members of the National Working Committee.

He said, “My charge to the people of Kogi State is that they should not be Intimidated by the APC. The threat, violence, and humiliation by the APC should not deter them from exercising their democratic rights. I want to assure you that we will protect our people.

Statement saying ‘I’ was attacked for visiting Tinubu’ false – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Source: Vanguard paper

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, has denied reports making the rounds that she was attacked for visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former minister visited Tinubu at the villa yesterday. Moments after her visit, a letter emerged on the social media, saying that she was threatened for visiting Tinubu.

“A visit I made for the good of our dear nation is what they are using to threaten my life and family. You don’t recognise someone as your president yet begging him to save you from the hands of killers in your region,” part of the letter read.

However, reacting to the purported letter, Okonjo-Iweala advised Nigerians to disregard the letter, noting that the purveyor designed it to create mischief among Nigerians

Sanusi visits Tinubu after meeting leaders of Niger coup

Source: Daily Post

President Bola Tinubu and the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday night.

The meeting comes after Sanusi returned from Niger Republic, where he met with the military junta that seized power from the democratically elected President Muhamad Bazoum.

The former CBN Governor arrived at the Presidential Villa around 8:25pm.

His arrival came immediately after a high delegation of the Nigeria Islamic Ulama met with the President.

When asked about his visit to Niger, Sanusi simply said, it’s fine.

As at the time of filing this report, Sanusi was still meeting with Tinubu.

