Today’s headlines: Ministerial appointments: Gbajabiamila is a man of integrity – APC group, Two die, one injured in Akwa Ibom auto crash

Ministerial appointments: Gbajabiamila is a man of integrity – APC group

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has passed a vote of confidence on the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, saying he is a man of integrity and long standing excellence.

The council was reacting to what it called disgraceful and embarrassing outburst by a group accusing Gbajabiamila of biases in the appointment of ministers and other top officials of government.

The National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, who stated this at the weekend, during a courtesy visit to one of the aspirants for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos, Fuad Laguda, in Lagos, said “President Bola Tinubu is saddled with the responsibility of appointing those to work with him.”

He therefore, urged those accusing Gbajabiamila of underhand dealings to know where to direct their grievances.

Bamigbade said, “We find it appalling and disgusting that a faceless group masquerading as supporters of APC are accusing our Rt Hon, Femi Gbajabiamila of sidelining them in the appointment of Ministers.

Two die, one injured in Akwa Ibom auto crash

Two persons have been confirmed dead while one sustained injuries in a fatal motor accident, in Akwa Ibom State.

The accident occurred on Sunday, at about 12pm along Eket-Oron Road in the state.

The Sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Mr. Matthew Olonisaye, confirmed the incident in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Paul James.

Olonisaye said two vehicles were involved, a Mitsubishi Bus (L300) with registration number JJJ24XB and a Hyundai Accent with registration number JJJ773FQ.

According to him, the deceased have been deposited in a mortuary while one who sustained injury has been rushed to the medical facility for treatment.

The sector commander blamed the cause of the incident on overspeeding, adding that it should have been avoided.

I didn’t discuss El-Rufai’s ministerial replacement with Tinubu – Uba Sani

The governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has denied media reports that he visited President Bola Tinubu to discuss the ministerial nominee suggested by his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

In a statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Mohammed Shehu, on Saturday, Mr Sani called on the media to desist from spreading false and unverified information as that could mislead readers and cause unnecessary tension in the polity.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr El-Rufai, who had been nominated to serve as a minister, told President Tinubu at a meeting on Tuesday that he was no longer interested in becoming a minister but would continue to contribute his quota to the development of Nigeria as a private citizen.

Another insider also told PREMIUM TIMES that the former governor suggested a new ministerial nominee, Jafaru Sani, as his replacement.

Reps Speaker Abbas demands investigation of bandits' attack in Zaria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has demanded an immediate investigation of the bandits’ attack at the Kofar Gayan area of Zaria that led to the killing of two persons on Saturday night.

The suspected bandits reportedly invaded the area, shot sporadically, and unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap some residents.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker condemned the development and described the deaths as unfortunate.

He said the killings, coming a little over 24 hours after the deaths of several individuals during the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque, were most unfortunate, barbaric, and abhorrent.

NJC denies surrendering powers over judges’ appointment, promotions to govs

The National Judicial Council has dismissed a letter that purportedly claimed it had surrendered its statutory powers and functions on judges’ appointments and promotions to state governors.

The NJC said that the letter addressed to the Chief Judge of Kebbi State and purportedly signed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, did not emanate from the council or the CJN who is the chairman of the council.

A statement on Sunday by the NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, said there was no iota of truth in the fake letter.

The letter read in part; “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to a fake letter dated 14th July 2023, purported to have emanated from the Council, and signed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

