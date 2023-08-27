Today’s Headlines: Military neutralise 23 terrorists, apprehend 137 suspects, rescue 41 in 9 weeks, Anambra: NLC, TUC laud Soludo for subsidy palliatives

Military Neutralize 23 Terrorists, Apprehend 137 Suspects

Troops fighting to rid the nation of criminal elements across the country have seized a total of 682,400 litres of stolen crude oil, 70,950 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 23,250 litres of DPK from oil thieves, all amounting to an estimated sum of N414,39milliin in the Niger Delta.

Also, during the operations, the military neutralized 23 terrorists and arrested 138 criminals including kidnappers, terrorist informants and oil theft perpetrators while troops rescued a total of 41 kidnapped hostages.

NLC, TUC Laud Soludo For Subsidy Palliatives

The leadership of organized labour in Anambra State has lauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo in appreciation of the palliatives to cushion hardship caused by the removal of subsidy from petrol.

The groups, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), thanked the governor for considering other members of the society and not government workers alone in distributing palliative.

Last week he announced the distribution of rice to over 300,000 households in every part of the state and the addition of N12,000 to workers’ salaries from September to December.

FG Debunks Report Of Expulsion Of Nigerian Ambassador From Niger

The Federal Government on Saturday debunked a viral report that the country’s Ambassador to the Republic of Niger, Mohammed Usman has been expelled from the country.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, urged the general public to disregard such news.

Sowore Condemns Tinubu-Led Government, Faults World Bank, IMF For Imposing Negative Economic Policies

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, has reiterated that the leadership problem in Nigeria is responsible for the downturn in governance, noting that Nigeria is neither complex nor too populated as the leaders would have the citizens to believe.

The human rights activist also lambasted the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which connived with the corrupt leadership in Nigeria to destroy the country’s human capital development capacity with their imposition of negative economic policies and leadership.

