Today’s Headlines: Military Intervention Could Still Happen – Tinubu’s spokesman; NNPP Flays APC For Appointing Ganduje As Chair

Military Intervention Could Still Happen – Tinubu’s spokesman

The special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has said military intervention is “not off the table” as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) seeks to ensure that democratic rule returns to Niger Republic.

Ngelale revealed this during an interview with Al Jazeera on Tuesday evening.

He was reacting to concerns that Niger’s junta had defied the ECOWAS deadline.

ECOWAS had threatened the use of force if the junta does not comply with the deadline which elapsed on Sunday.

Ngelala noted that the additional sanctions on Niger are proof that the commission is focused on a diplomatic approach before resorting to the use of force as a last option.

“We are not taking the kind of simplistic approach that some international media have chosen to take which is that ‘either you must go in or you’re not serious or you stay out and you’re not serious,’ we do not accept that simple narrative.

NNPP Flays APC For Appointing Ganduje As Chair

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for appointing former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as its chairman.

This is even as the party defended its national leader Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from insurrection from the Ganduje, in Kano.

NNPP National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson, who spoke after their National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, in Abuja argued that Kwankwaso was far ahead of the APC National Chairman politically, following Ganduje’s remarks that he was never a political son of Kwankwaso.

He said there was no basis to compare Ganduje with Kwankwaso because the later is miles ahead and better than the new APC National Chairman.

He added, “The party performed very well in the 2023 general elections given the fact that from its formation to the election proper was less than one year.

“Apart from winning seats in both the National and State Assemblies, the party also won the Governorship election in Kano state.

“The party is the third party in the National Assembly after the APC and the PDP.”

He explained that the NWC meeting was called to take a stock of its achievements and where it is supposed to be in the next coming years.

US, France Using Nigeria To Attack Niger– El-Zakzaky Advises Tinubu

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against attacking Niger Republic.

El-Zakzaky alleged that France and the United States, US, are trying to use Nigeria to attack Niger Republic.

He said Tinubu should understand that Nigeria and Niger Republic are one going by history, noting that such a move was shocking.

He stressed that Tinubu should reconsider the planned attack on Niger Republic.

In a statement he signed, El-Zakzaky traced the historical unity between Nigeria and Niger.

According to him: “All of a sudden, France and the US want to use Nigeria to attack Niger.

“This is very shocking given the fact that Nigeria and Niger are one people.

“It was the territories of such empires that were carved out to create Niger and Nigeria.

Organisation Drags Tinubu, Others To ECOWAS Court

An International Group, Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA) has dragged President Bola Tínubu of Nigeria before the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice, seeking order of the court to stop the planned military action against the Republic of Niger.

The group in the suit instituted on its behalf by a Nigerian lawyer, Dr Oluwakayode Ajulo, is praying the Regional Court to invoke relevant ECOWAS treaties and international laws to stop the military invasion of Niger Republic being spearheaded by the Nigerian Government.

The grouse of the Civil group, among others, is that the planned military action or invasion will run foul of the obligations in the ECOWAS treaties and therefore amount to illegality.

The suit marked ECW/CCJ/APP/3/23 emphasized categorically that ECOWAS treaties prohibit aggression among member States.

Niger’s Junta Refuses Entry To negotiators, as Mali, Burkina Faso write UN

Tension has remained high in Niger Republic as the military junta refused entry to a negotiating mission planned for Tuesday by the United Nations, African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

U.S. diplomat Victoria Nuland spoke with members of the junta in the capital, Niamey, on Monday, but was not allowed to meet either the detained President Mohamed Bazoum or the military ruler General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

However, the U.S. government said it would continue to hope for a diplomatic solution, State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the military governments of Burkina Faso and Mali have called on the UN Security Council not to allow military action against the putschists in Niger.

ECOWAS had threatened a possible military action against the junta who seized power in Niger, suspended the constitution, and imprisoned the president.

