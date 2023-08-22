Today’s Headlines: Merger Out Of Question, Discussion Possible – LP’s Tanko; Tinubu Swears In Minist

Merger Out Of Question, Discussion Possible – LP’s Tanko

Photo Credit: Channels Television

Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC) Yunusa Tanko says the rumoured merger between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), and the LP is unattainable.

The LP stalwart made this known on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday hours after the news made rounds about what seemed like a merger among the PDP, NNPP, and LP.

According to him, a merger connotes that the parties would be validated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as one.

“When you talk about merger, it means that political party from different parts of the country submit their document to INEC and then they will be pronounced as a new political party and that isn’t obtainable at the moment.

“So, the merger is out of the question technically. But, when you talk about the discussion of the possible working alliance with the political party – very true, that is very possible,” he said.

Tinubu Swears In Ministers

Photo Credit: The Sun papers

President Bola Tinubu on Monday swore in 45 ministers designated at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Also in attendance were, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Kwara State Governor, Abdulaziz Abdulrahman.

The ministers were sworn in five in a batch. The first batch comprised the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State Gas in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, and Minister of Education Tahir Maman.

The second batch to be sworn in are, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of State (Oil), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari.

The third batch of ministers to be sworn-in Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu, Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh.

BRICS Summit: Shettima Departs Abuja For Johannesburg

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has departed Abuja for Johannesburg to attend the 15th BRICS Summit.

The Vice President is expected to represent President Bola Tinubu at the bloc summit Heads of State and Government in Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Shettima will be joining other business and political leaders across the world at the Summit scheduled from August 22 to 24.

Environment Minister Promises Research-Based Reforms

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Minister of State for Environment, Dr Ishaq Salako, has promised positive changes to the country’s environment sector and research-based reforms.

Salako said this on Monday in his address when he assumed office at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Salako said the ministry will take the lead in ensuring environmental sustainability, and a greener environment for Nigeria’s future generations.

Gistgisty01 (

)