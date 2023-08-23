Today’s Headlines: Meeting With Niger Coup Leaders Fruitful-Abdulsalami, Peter Obi Storm Imo

Meeting With Niger Coup Leaders Fruitful, Nobody Wants War – Abdulsalami

Photo credit: Channel

Former Nigerian Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said that his delegation’s meeting with Niger Republic coup leaders over the weekend was fruitful.

The special envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said diplomacy won’t fail to restore the democratically elected government of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.3

Abdulsalami briefed ECOWAS Chairperson and Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, over the outcome of his delegation’s meeting with the coup leaders in the neighbouring country.Addressing reporters after the meeting at Aso Villa in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, Abdulsalami said nobody wants war, expressing optimism that diplomacy won’t fail.

“As you are aware, the ECOWAS Heads of State have made me an envoy to Niger Republic and over the weekend, we were there to see the military people and discuss and find a way out of the lacuna we find ourselves,” the envoy said.

“I must say that our visit to Niger was very fruitful. It has open an avenue to start talking and hopefully, we will get somewhere.

We’ve started talking; they made their own points and I made mine and I report to the ECOWAS chairperson and he will now consult with his colleagues.

“Hopefully, diplomacy will see the better of the day. Nobody wants to go to war; it doesn’t pay anybody. Our leaders have said if all fail, and I don’t think all will fail; we will get somewhere, we will get out of this mess.”

The coup leader, Abdourahamane Tiani, had said the junta will return to civilian rule within three years but ECOWAS rejected the move.

Obi, Otti, Abure, others storm Imo for Achonu’s campaign flag off

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, among other party members on Tuesday stormed Owerri , Imo State for the party’s governorship campaign flag-off.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and Alex Otti among others were received by the party’s governorship candidate Senator Athan Achonu and other LP chieftains at the event.

Speaking during the flag-off which witnessed a large turnout of party members and supporters, the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti maintained that the Labour Party has only one authentic candidate and the full weight of the party is with him.

Brothers In Arms’: El-Rufai Warns ECOWAS Against Military Action In Niger

Photo credit: Channel

A former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has cautioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against military intervention in Niger Republic.

Niger’s military weeks ago took over the government with the West African bloc on several occasions expressing its readiness for military action if other measures to restore democracy in the country fail.

But in a Tuesday tweet, El-Rufai warned ECOWAS – led by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu – against the war in Niger Republic, saying both countries are “brothers”.

Kwara State PDP suspends youth leader over outburst on party activities.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Kwara State branch of the Peoples Democratic Party has placed an indefinite suspension on the youth leader of the state party, Mr Danshoho Mahmoud over an alleged ungentlemanly outburst on the activities of the party in the state.

The PDP in a statement released on Tuesday and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Prince Tunji Morohunfoye said that the party’s working committee at its meeting on Tuesday approved the suspension of Mahmoud.

According to the statement, “The Kwara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved on a decision, after the State Working Committee (SWC) met today, Tuesday 22/08/2023, consequent to receiving the report of the disciplinary committee set up to look into the matter of the ungentlemanly outbursts by the State Youth leader, Prince Haliru Dansoho Mahmoud against the party

“The report received from the disciplinary committee showed clearly that the state Youth Leader was guilty of all the charges brought against him by party members who petitioned the state party echelon

“After consideration of the disciplinary committee’s report, the SWC of the party has decided to suspend the state Youth Leader indefinitely,” Morohunfoye said in the statement.

Recall that Mahmoud had led some members to challenge how the fund allocated to the party for February 25, 2023, Presidential and National Assembly elections were expended by the State Working Committee.

He said, “I’m not asking for anyone to be probed, just ask the SWC to provide an explanation on how the fund released by the National Secretariat of PDP to Kwara state for the prosecution of the Presidential and National Assembly elections was spent”, the youth leader said.

Consequently, the party in June, set up a disciplinary committee to look into the petitions.

Photo credit: Google

Crownprinces2 (

)