Today’s Headlines: Medical vacation: Gov.Akeredolu not yet back, still in Germany, says aide, Osun APC suspends 26 Aregbesola’s loyalists for alleged anti-party activities

Medical vacation: Akeredolu not yet back, still in Germany, says aide

Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has reiterated that his boss is still recuperating in Germany and not yet back.

This was contained in a statement he issued on Thursday evening. The CPS’ statement cleared the air on the reports that the ailing governor would return to the country and come to the state next week.

The statement read, “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has not yet returned to the country. The governor is currently still on a medical vacation in Germany.

“We would like to assure the good people of Ondo State and Nigerians in general that the governor’s return will be widely publicised.

POLITICS:Osun APC suspends 26 Members

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has once again brought down the hammer on 26 members of the party.

DAILY POST had on Thursday reported that the party expelled 84 of its members due to anti-party politics.

Out of the 84 expelled members, three were staunch loyalists of Rauf Aregbesola, former Osun State governor and Interior Minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet

Part of the 26 suspended Osun APC members are also Rauf Aregbesola’s loyalists.

They include Noinclude Moshood Adeoti, a former Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, Osun State chairman and former Secretary to the State Government.

He was also a two time gubernatorial aspirant under the party in the state.

Soldiers arrest 157 terrorists, kill 39

The military high command has said troops have killed no fewer than 39 terrorists and arrested 157 during various operations across the country.

The command also said troops rescued no fewer than 109 kidnapped victims between August 21 and 31, 2023.

The Director, Defence Media tions, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this while addressing journalists on military operations in the country in Abuja on Thursday.

He said, “Troops of tion Safe Haven recovered three AK47 rifles, one fabricated AK47 rifle, one fabricated pistol, one Dane gun, and 41 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo. Troops neutralised two gunmen, rescued three hostages, and arrested 15 criminal suspects.

Poor governance responsible for banditry, kidnapping in N-west —Shettima

VICE President Kashim Shettima has said poor governance has a “direct bearing” on the spate of banditry and kidnapping in the north-west geopolitical zone.

Shettima spoke when he hosted the Coalition of Northern States’ Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, CONSCCIMA, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The coalition was led by Dalhatu Abubakar, its president.

The vice president said “re-engineering and re-strategizing” affairs in the north is necessary to catapult the region into “accelerated” development.

The north-west comprises seven states: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

Specifically, Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto have been hotbeds of banditry, resulting in the abduction and killing of residents in recent times.

