Today’s Headlines: Mbah Asks Citizens To Defy Sit-At-Home Order, Atiku Replies Tinubu

Mbah Asks Citizens To Defy Sit-At-Home Order

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Enugu State Government has again, urged Enugu residents to disregard Monday’s sit-at-home order by the factional members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and go about their normal businesses.

The government directs the resumption of normal activities on Monday and threatened to sanction civil servants, schools, markets, and others that observe the illegal IPOB order.

(Photo credit: Google)

Atiku Replies Tinubu

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

A former Vice President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has tackled President Bola Tinubu over his position that nullifying the outcome of the presidential election that held on February 25, may lead to anarchy in the country.

Atiku, through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, said he observed that President Tinubu, in the final written address he filed before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, misunderstood the depth of issues that were raised against his election.

The PDP candidate, who placed reliance on Supreme Court decided case-law, maintained that the heavens would not fall, should the court nullify President Tinubu’s election.

Former Super Eagles Captain, Kanu Resumes Duty As Enyimba Chairman

Photo credit: daily post

Nwankwo Kanu has resumed duties as the new Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba.

The former Super Eagles forward was recently appointed chairman of the reigning NPFL champions by the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

Kanu replaced Felix Anyansi-Agwu at the helm of the nine-time NPFL champion.

Bandits Invade Ex-Minister’s Residence In Nasarawa, Injure 3 Guards

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Heavily armed men, suspected to be kidnappers, invaded the residence of a former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, on Saturday night and left three security guards brutally injured.

The suspected kidnappers, who shot sporadically into the air, forced their way into Maku’s residence in Ola, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, around 7:50 p.m.

One of the security guards who was injured told our correspondent that the attackers, who spoke Hausa, banged on the former minister’s gate for several minutes before scaling the fence of the house when they noticed that no one was willing to open the gate for them.

Troops Neutralize Four Bandits In Gun Duel In Zamfara

Photo credit: daily post

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s tion Hadarin Daji in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Friday night neutralized four bandits.

The troops, according to a source engaged the bandits in a gun duel when they were about to attack a community in the local government.

The source explained that upon receiving the information, the troops quickly mobilised to the area and engaged the armed bandits in a gun duel and denied them assess to the villages.

