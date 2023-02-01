Today’s Headlines: Mass Protest In Edo State As Residents March Against Fuel Scarcity, Hike In Prices, Ondo APC, PDP chieftains defect to LP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mass Protest In Edo State As Residents March Against Fuel Scarcity, Hike In Prices

Some residents of Auchi town, a part of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, have stormed the major streets of the town to protest the lingering scarcity and hike in prices of petrol nationwide.

The protesters who were seen on the street on Wednesday morning were demanding for the government’s intervention in the issue that has been prolonged for months without a proper solution.

In videos seen by SaharaReporters, the residents called on the government to intervene in the fuel scarcity crisis and allete the sufferings of the Nigerian masses.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported today that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also cautioned that the continued scarcity of fuel across the country could hamper Election Day logistics.

While the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Limited assured the electoral commission of an adequate supply of fuel during the election, the three major presidential candidates also expressed hope that the scarcity would be resolved before the polls.

Ondo APC, PDP, SDP chieftains defect to LP

A few weeks before the general election, members and chieftains of some major political parties in Ondo State have defected to the Labour Party.

The defectors are from the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Social Democratic Party in the Akoko South-East/Akoko South-West Federal Constituency of the state.

At the event, held in Isua Akoko, the headquarters of the Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state, the defectors also declared support for the presidential candidate of the LP, Mr Peter Obi.

One of the leaders of the defectors and former House of Representatives aspirant of the APC, Mr Stephen Adeyeri, said Obi’s impeccable track records coupled with his detailed manifesto containing the solutions to myriads of challenges troubling the nation, spurred him and his supporters to join the Labour Party and openly declared his firm support for the presidential candidate.

Gunmen attack INEC office, police station in Anambra

The Anambra Police Command has confirmed an early morning attack on the Idemili South Local Government Area office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The command also said a police station was attacked by the gunmen in Ojoto.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s public relations officer, confirmed the attack, saying that two casualties were recorded.

He explained, “The hoodlums, who came in their numbers at about 1:45 a.m. today with four unmarked Sienna cars, armed with improvised explosive devices, and petrol bombs, invaded the INEC office, the police station, and a residential building within the station.

“Unfortunately, a 16-year-old relative of a serving police officer in the station was murdered by the armed men, and another 15-year-old girl was shot.”

Meanwhile, Ikenga noted that the injured girl was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Do Your Job Or We’ll Take It From You, Wike Threatens Rivers Police Command

Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has sent out a note of warning to the Police Command in the state to carry out their duties effectively or be prepared to be replaced by another security outfit.

Speaking at the Rivers state PDP campaign rally on Wednesday, at Elekahia. in Port Harcourt, Wike said, “and this is what I want to tell The Police, Rivers State Command you are the one supporting them to disobey the law to cause violence.”

“If you don’t want to do your duty let us know, and I will release our neighborhood watch. If you don’t do your work we will take over your work from you.”

Governor Wike also admonished the police against supporting those responsible for causing chaos in the state, maintaining their hot-cold stance was the wrong approach.

“You cannot support people who are breaking the law, you know the truth of the matter, and you are scared so they don’t transfer you,” he said.

“Your duty is not supposed to be permanent as security personnel you can be sent anywhere any day, But your indecisiveness will not save you. Do your work and don’t be intimidated.”

“They forget how they used the military, was it not here they used the military to carry ballot papers, they forget how the military occupied all the collation centres to take all the materials.”

I Never Said I’ll Announce My Presidential Candidate On Camera, Says Wike

Amid growing pressure to announce his preferred presidential candidate in the forthcoming election, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike says he never told the public the method by which he would disclose his choice.

All eyes are on Wike in the light of his assurance that he would make his preferred candidate known last month.

His candidate for president is considered significant, given his ongoing feud with the leadership of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate in May 2022.

Wike is one of five aggrieved PDP governors known as the G5 or Integrity Group who have remained defiant in their opposition to the North producing both the national chairman and presidential candidate.

“I never told anybody one day, I will bring a camera and announce to you this is who will go. I said I will tell Rivers people the candidate they will support. I did not tell you the method of saying it. I did not tell you I will bring live coverage and say it. But Rivers people know,” he said.

Apologise For ‘Insulting’ Gov Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom PDP Tells Tinubu

The Akwa Ibom State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation has asked the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to immediately apologise to the state for insulting and denigrating the state governor, Udom Emmanuel.

It accused the former Lagos State governor of making what it called derisively contrived remarks against Governor Emmanuel and the State during the APC presidential campaign rally in Uyo, the state capital, on Monday.

The state PDP campaign council quoted Tinubu to have said: “Dear Akwaibomites, that Boy that calls himself Governor, that brought Atiku here, he lives in my backyard in Lagos, you people should tell him enough is enough. If not that we are one, I would have chased him away from Lagos, I will use lizards, pythons and scorpions to chase him away.”

But, in a statement signed by the director general PDP campaign, Ambassador Assam E. Assam (SAN), the campaign organisation said by calling Governor Emmanuel, the “political symbol, source of authority and identity” of the people and State a mere ‘boy’, Tinubu has “insulted, denigrated and stereotyped the entire people of Akwa Ibom State.”

According to the DG, the APC presidential candidate “subtly elevated the previous noxious narrative from which our people have since Arisen (dakkada) and repudiated as those who are only good at certain layers of the Nigerian socio-political space.”

