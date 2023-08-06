Today’s Headlines: Maryam Breaks Silence After Withdrawal Of Nomination; Police arrest photographer with human part in Ondo

Maryam Breaks Silence After Withdrawal Of Nomination

Photo Credit: The Nation

Maryam Shetty, whose ministerial nomination was withdrawn while awaiting screening by the Senate last week, has thanked President Bola Tinubu for the honour of the initial nomination.

Shetty, in a statement over the weekend, attributed the setback to what she described as life’s ‘characteristic unpredictability’, adding the unexpected development was the will of Almighty Allah.

Kano-born Shetty’s nomination was withdrawn and replaced with Dr. Mariya Mahmoud.

In a post on her verified Facebook page, she said the nomination brought her immense honour as it represented a significant stride ”towards a more inclusive national representation,” especially coming from a conservative region like northern Nigeria.

In the post titled: “My Journey of Nomination, Withdrawal, and Hope: A Personal Account, she said: “The sheer joy and pride I felt at my nomination were beyond words. It was a validation of my capabilities, a nod to my vision, and a sign that our great nation was ready to embrace a future where young women like me, even from the most traditional parts of Nigeria, can hold positions of influence and power.

NPF Arrest Man In Ondo

Photo Credit: Punch

The Ondo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a man, Franklin Akinyosoye, for being in possession of a human skull in Ondo town, Ondo State.

The suspect, who is a photographer, was said to have been arrested in the Elewuro area of the community.

He was said to have claimed ownership of the human skull.

According to police, Akinrosoye put the skull in a bag and kept it in a corner on the premises of the house but his landlord discovered the bag and reported the matter at a police station, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami who confirmed the incident, said the suspect confessed to having collected the human part from a herbalist in Osun State.

CISLAC, TI Fault Appointment Of Some Ministerial Nominees

Photo Credit: Vanguard

AS Senate screens ministerial nominees to form cabinet of President Bola Tinubu, two Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, and Transparency International, TI, Nigeria, Sunday, expressed disappointment over appointment of alleged corrupt persons.

Their displeasure was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, which both expressed their displeasure while pointing out that they are worried over the personalities given appointments based on their corruption cases and other injuries done to the nation.

Stop Twerking For Politicians – Mr Macaroni Tells Nigerians

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Popular social activist and actor, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has asked Nigerians to stop ‘twerking’ for politicians but free themselves from political slavery.

The thespian said that those who choose to be loyal to politicians as against the country itself are the most unpatriotic Nigerians.

He advised that people should only commend politicians when they do well but call them out when they do wrong.

He stated this his Twitter account on Saturday.

He wrote, “Some of us have since emancipated ourselves and are fully aware that politicians are not doing the people any favours by holding public office.

Instead, it is the politicians that are so favoured and privileged to serve the people.

