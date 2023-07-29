Today’s Headlines: Many senators lost phones over influx of hoodlums into NASS Complex – Akpabio, Tinubu Eulogises Late Diya

Many senators lost phones over influx of ‘hoodlums’ into NASS complex – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has expressed concern over influx of hoodlums into the National Assembly complex, saying a lot of senators have lost their telephones because of the influx of people into the complex.

Akpabio revealed this when members of the National Assembly Service Commission, who paid a courtesy call on him at the NASS complex, in Abuja on Friday.

He said, “We are aware that the entire complex is under renovation. We must also look after the environment. It is not all about the staff, we will like to see a cleaner environment and a secure complex.

“A lot of Senators have lost their telephones because of the influx of people into the complex.”

The Senate President stressed that lawmakers have been threatened by the presence of the hoodlums.

According to Akpabio, as the 10th NASS settles down for legislative activities, hoodlums and people who do not have any business in the premises, loiter all over the Senate and Reps wings, begging and constituting a security breach against lawmakers and staff of the National Assembly.

President Tinubu Eulogises Late Diya

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday extolled the virtues of former Chief of General Staff, the late Gen. Oladipo Diya, whom he described as a selfless and diligent leader.

Tinubu stated this in a message at the final funeral rites of Diya at his hometown in Odogbolu, Ogun State.

According to him, Diya’s contributions to nation-building remained a reference point for coming generations.

2023 elections was a charade-Catholic Church

Like the European Union (EU) Report on the 2023 general elections, the Catholic Church election observer group has described the 2023 general elections as the worst in the history of Nigeria’s electoral system despite having an improved electoral act, financial support from local and international partners, improved technology and enough human capital, as well as massive support from Nigerians.

The Church insisted that there should be punishment for people who compromised the system that resulted in manipulated outcome of the elections.

The church said its position on the election was based on the report of its team from the Church and Society Department of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) and Caritas Nigeria, that were dispatched across the country to monitor the general elections, which was presented to the public on Friday in Abuja.

Director, Church and Society Department of CSN who is also the Executive Secretary, Caritas Nigeria, Very Rev. Fr. Uchechukwu Obodoechina, told journalists at the public presentation of the 2023 General Election Observation Report in Nigeria, in Abuja, on Friday, that the elections witnessed violence, intimidation, disenfranchisement, vote-buying, logistics challenges, and several other things that affected the credibility of the election including the perceived compromise from security agencies that aided the activities of hoodlums.

2023 WWC: Kalu Hails Super Falcons Over Victory Against Australia

ABUJA – Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Benjamin Kalu has hailed the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their victory against Australia in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup match.

The Super Falcons on Thursday defeated Australia 3-2 at the Brisbane Stadium. They beat their opponent to record their first win in the competition.

