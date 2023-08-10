Today’s Headlines: Many African Presidents will be assassinated – Primate Ayodele on military intervention–Ayodele; CAN Lauds Tinubu’s Diplomacy, Warns Against Military Intervention

Many African Presidents will be assassinated – Primate Ayodele on military intervention

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned that some African presidents would be assassinated.

He warned the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu, that declaring war on the Niger Republic would lead to the assassination of many African presidents.

In a statement, he warned that no African country would be able to survive the heat if the war against the coup plotters began.

He said the attack against the Niger Republic would lead to the downfall of Tinubu’s government.

He explained that Nigeria doesn’t have the capacity to execute the war, warning that the United States and NATO are only deceiving Nigeria and African nations.

CAN Lauds Tinubu’s Diplomacy, Warns Against Military Intervention

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Thursday, commended President Bola Tinubu’s diplomatic approach in resolving the crisis currently faced by Nigeria’s neighbours in the Republic of Niger.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement, also commended the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) “for their unwavering commitment to discouraging coups d’état and the forceful takeover of power”.

The Christian body, however, warned against military intervention in Niger, saying that such move will create enmity between Nigeria and its neighbours in the embattled country.

“As an organization deeply committed to promoting justice, peace, and harmony, CAN urges His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remain on the path of dialogue and avoid any form of military intervention or measures that would create enmity between the good people of Nigeria and Niger.

“We firmly believe that the path to lasting peace lies in upholding democratic processes, respecting the sovereignty of nations, and engaging in peaceful dialogue to address grievances and resolve conflicts,” the statement added.

ECOWAS leaders Meet On Niger Political Situation

The Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are holding a meeting on Thursday in Abuja on the political situation in the Niger Republic.

The leaders are to decide on the next lines of action after the series of proposition made to the military junta in Niger to restore democratic governance in that member country.

President Bola Tinubu, who is the current Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, is hosting the leaders at the State House.

An outstanding decision earlier taken on the Heads was the military intervention proposed after a seven days ultimatum to the junta who overthrow President Mohamed Bazoum.

Six days after the July 26, the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government at a meeting in Abuja, called for the immediate release and reinstatement of Bazoum as the legitimate Head of State and Government of the Republic of Niger.

Niger Coup Leaders Form New Govt

The military leaders in Niger who seized power in a coup last month have formed a new government, according to a decree read out on national television on Thursday.

Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine will lead the 21-member government, with generals from the new military governing council heading the defence and interior ministries.

