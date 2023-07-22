Today’s Headlines: Making Obi Our Pres Candidate Regrettable–Apapa, INEC to review collation, returning officers recruitment – Yakubu

Making Obi our presidential candidate regrettable – Apapa’s faction

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Lamidi Apapa’s faction of the Labour Party, LP, has lamented over the choice of Peter Obi as its presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The faction said the party made a mistake by fielding Obi as its presidential candidate.

The faction noted that Obi lied federally to the presidential election tribunal over some electoral documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

INEC to review collation, returning officers recruitment – Yakubu

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Independent National Electoral Commission has sought the input of collation and returning officers in its determination to review the recruitment, training and posting of such officers in subsequent elections.

The INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, also said the result management system would be reviewed, following some Nigerians’ complaints about the system deployed in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during the post-election review meeting with collation and returning officers in Abuja on Friday, the chairman stated that the commission would assess its strengths and weaknesses so that the results management system could be improved.

Yakubu said, “Issues have arisen and some Nigerians have raised concerns about result management at various levels. While some of the issues are subject to litigation and therefore subjudice, we can nevertheless discuss them broadly and most importantly share our experience on the way forward

President Tinubu Set To Confront Unconventional Forces

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Kaduna said Nigeria and the neigh­bouring countries in the Lake Chad region must display courage in reforming their mili­tary doctrine and practices.

In a press statement written by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President, (Special Duties, Communications and Strategy), the President noted that the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region are battling a ‘mo­bile and elusive irregular force’ that disregards established rules of warfare.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, the Pres­ident pointed out that the adver­saries facing countries in the sub-region are not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

Ibori Reacts On UK’s Confiscation Order

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

A socio-political group, Rescue Nigeria Econo­my Project has faulted the ruling on the con­fiscation of 101.5 million pounds ($130 million) from former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori.

Judge David Tomlinson, de­livering the confiscation order at Southwark Crown Court, said Ibori should pay the sum imme­diately or face an eight-year jail sentence.

But reacting in a statement on Friday, the group, in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Dennis Alamu-George, said it is clear that the UK government, through Judge Tomlinson is not keen on seeking justice but perse­cution of Ibori.

Photo Credit: Google

Crownprincess (

)