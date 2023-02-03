Today’s Headlines: Makinde Suspends Campaign Activities, Buhari, Jonathan To Attend Mbazulike Amechi’s Tribute

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Makinde Suspends Campaign Activities

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Friday announced the suspension of his campaign activities over the unending fuel and new naira-note crisis across the country.

Makinde said this during the unveiling of the Omi-Adio-Ido Road.

He said the suspension was in solidarity with the people over the anti-people economy policies of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Buhari, Jonathan To Attend Amechi’s Tribute

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is expected to attend the ‘Day of Tribute’, which is part of the activities for the funeral of elder statesman and First Republic politician, Mbazulike Amechi.

Also expected at the event is the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is to serve as the chairman of the occasion, while the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had been penciled down as the special guests of honour.

Returning APC To Power Will Be Terrible, Ondo PDP Warns Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has warned Nigerians against returning the All Progressives Congress (APC) to power, saying the ruling party has taken the nation adrift by battering its economy.

The PDP urged Nigerians voters to use their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) to vote out the APC and their candidates in the forthcoming general election, adding that the return of the ruling APC to power will be terrible as they have inflicted untold hardship on Nigerians in the last eight years.

Bank Gave One Governor N500m New Notes – El-Rufai Makes Shocking Revelation

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed that one of his fellow governors withdrew N500m in new Naira notes from an undisclosed bank despite the inability of Nigerians to get the cash.

This is coming amid the cash crunch across the country birthed by the scarcity of the redesigned Naira notes

Gov Bello Swears In Justice Majebi As Kogi Chief Judge

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has sworn-in Justice Josiah Majebi as the substantive Chief Judge of the State.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Government House in Lokoja on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Bello said his administration will continue to do its best at putting the judiciary in its rightful position.

Greenwood: Ten Hag Silent, United Launch Internal Probe

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag declined to comment on Mason Greenwood on Friday, 24 hours after criminal charges against the 21-year-old forward were dropped.

Greenwood had been facing charges including attempted rape and assault, but prosecutors said the case had been discontinued following the withdrawal of key witnesses.United have launched their own internal investigation and Greenwood remains suspended from both training and playing for the club.

