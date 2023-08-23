Today’s Headlines: Makinde, IGP set roadmap for effective policing; Tinubu has done Edo people proud– Oshiomhole

Makinde, IGP set roadmap for effective policing

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, have posited that effective policing requires a multi-faceted approach due to the myriads of security challenges currently confronting the nation.

Makinde, while receiving the IGP, who was on a courtesy visit to his office on Tuesday at the Executive Council Chambers, Secretariat, Ibadan, observed that insecurity in the country is a snake on the roof of a building that cannot be ignored.

Represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal, the governor called for collaboration to provide common solutions to the security problem, also saying: “Community, state and neighbourhood policing is the way to go.”

Tinubu has done Edo people proud – Oshiomhole

Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Engr. Abubakar Momoh the Minister of Niger Delta Development, said it was an honor done to Edo State.

Speaking during a reception in honor of the minister in Abuja, Oshiomhole said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown courage, he has shown consistency, and he has shown that every Nigerian count and is entitled to be anything in any part of Nigeria. And that is why we from Edo State, are proud to be able to say that it is only under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that a citizen of Edo State was appointed as the Minister of Niger Delta Development. The President deserves resounding applause for the honor done to us in making a bold statement that anybody can be anything from any part of the country.

Stop taking complaints against Police officers to social media, Acting IG urges

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday in Ibadan urged Nigerians to stop taking complaints against Police officers to social media.

Egbetokun gave the advice during a stakeholder meeting at the Headquarters of the Police Command in Oyo State.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholder’s meeting was attended by representatives of traditional and religious leaders and the leadership of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

There was also in attendance leaders of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Igbo and Hausa communities, among others.

Egbetokun said Nigerians should feel free to report any complaint against Police officers to the Commissioners of Police or any other senior officer that would ensure justice is done.

UK Police charges former petroleum minister Alison-Madueke with bribery

The British police have charged the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke with bribery offences.

According to Reuters, the UK police on Tuesday said they suspected she had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

The 63-year-old ex-minister served during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, from 2010 to 2015.

She was the president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Speaking about the charges, Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) International Corruption Unit, said, “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts.

