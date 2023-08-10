Today’s Headlines: Makinde charges Army to protect nation’s democracy; France violates airspace, free terrorists, Niger’s junta alleges

Makinde charges Army to protect nation’s democracy

Source: Vanguard paper

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, sent a clarion call to officers and men of the Nigerian Army to look out for and guard the nation’s democracy and stay true to their military calling by being professional and maintaining the nation’s territorial integrity.

The governor gave the urge when he received the new General Officer Commanding, GOC of the 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major-General Valentine Okoro, at the Courtesy Room of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

He declared that the officers and the men of the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, have been contributing hugely to ensuring the security of lives and property of residents of the state.

According to him, the officers and men of the Army, especially those of the 2 Division Ibadan, have been contributing to keeping Oyo State safe and secure and their professionalism and dedication to duty have never been in doubt.

France violates airspace, frees terrorists, Niger’s junta alleges

Niger’s military junta has accused French troops of breaching the country’s airspace, freeing terrorists, and plotting to unsettle the West African nation.

The accusation was released by the junta’s spokesman, Col Amadou Adbramane, Wednesday amid growing tensions in the country after the military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Anadolu Agency reported that a statement was issued on national television, as the junta asserted that a French aircraft had violated Niger’s airspace.

The spokesperson added the French troops were nursing that a bigger plot to destablise the troubled West African country.

Retrenchment: First Bank allays fears of staff over introduction of robotics

L-R: Group Executive First Bank Technology, Digital Inovation, and Service, Mr Callisttus Obetta; Vice Chancellor University of Ibadan, Prof Kayode Adebowale; CEO First Bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan; at Inauguration of First Bank Digital Xperience Centre at UI Banch

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the First Bank of Nigeria, Mr Adesola Adeduntan, has said that the new technology and digital service experience introduced into the banking system of the bank will go a long way to curb forgery, fraud and other forms of vices in the banking sector, which will not affect services being rendered by the staff.

Mr Adeduntan gave the assurance yesterday, during the launch of the second fully automated Digital Xperience Centre of the branch of the bank at the University of Ibadan.

According to him, the days of customers getting stranded is gone with the digital technology of the centre, adding that customers can walk into the location and conduct their banking services without having to interact with any human being.

Hunter killed in Edo forest while pursuing kidnappers, allies arrest one

AN hunter from the Ufa area in Igarra the headquarters of the Akoko-Edo local government area popularly known as Odonkoro but whose real name could not be ascertained at the time of filing this has been reported shot dead by suspected kidnappers while himself, his colleagues and other members of the local vigilante group in were combing the large stretch of forest around Igarra and neighbouring communities for kidnapers and to rescue their victims.

There has been a resurgence of kidnapping in the area with the recent being the kidnapping of five people within two days along Farm Road in Igarra and one of them was released after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

