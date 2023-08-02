Today’s Headlines: Make history, remove Tinubu, Atiku urges tribunal, Ex-Ivory Coast president, Henri Konan Bedie is dead

Make history, remove Tinubu, Atiku urges tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, urged the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to nullify the February 25 presidential election in which President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress was declared the winner.

Source: Punch papers

Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), while presenting his final address, said the fact that no presidential election had been nullified in the past should not stop the tribunal from removing Tinubu. He insisted that the glitches experienced in the transmission of results during the presidential poll were deliberate to allow manipulation and provided enough grounds for the court to nullify Tinubu’s election.

Uche also argued that Tinubu should be disqualified on the strength of the American court judgment in which his name featured in a forfeiture and money laundering case, involving $460,000. Uche said with the facts presented before the court by the PDP and Atiku, the court should either remove Tinubu from office or order a rerun election.

Ex-Ivory Coast president, Henri Konan Bedie is dead

Former Ivory Coast President, Henri Konan Bedie is dead.

Badie, who dominated politics in the West African nation for a generation, died at the age of 89, a close relative told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bedie served as president from 1993 until his ouster in 1999.

He later ran a losing race against his long-time political rival, President Alassane Ouattara in 2020, when he was 86 years old.

NAN reports that it is not clear how Bedie died.

His spokesman could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing this report.

He was long remembered – and in some parts reviled – for his role in promoting the issue of “ivoirite”, or Ivorian identity.

UK, NGX partner to increase investment

The United Kingdom, through its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has announced a partnership with the Nigerian Exchange Limited to boost investment in sustainable development.

The partnership vehicle is the Mobilising Institutional Capital Through Listed Product Structures.

MOBILIST supports investment solutions to deliver large and sustainable capital flows needed to realise developing countries’ development and climate ambitions.

This initiative invests capital, delivers technical assistance, conducts research and builds partnerships to catalyse investment in newly listed products.

The partnership was disclosed by the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly, during the closing-gong ceremony held on the floor of the NGX on Tuesday.

Cleverly noted that NGX, through its activities had an attractive force to attract investment.

VIDEOS: Protest Over Hike In Petrol Price Kick Off Nationwide

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

Last Wednesday, after issuing a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to reverse all “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress commenced protests over the removal of petrol subsidy in Lagos.

The protesters have converged on the Ikeja under-bridge in Lagos. The union also called on civil society organisations (CSOs) and its councils across the states to join in the August 2 nationwide strike to protest the soaring cost of living in the country.

Efforts by the federal government to halt the planned strike and protest failed.

Moreso, workers in Ebonyi state especially members of the Nigeria Labour Congress have joined their counterparts in Lagos. At 8:50am on Wednesday they joined in the ongoing nation-wide strike over the rise in the price of petroleum.

