Today’s Headlines: MACBAN Begs Tinubu For Appointment; Nigerians Should Give Tinubu A Chance–CAN

MACBAN Begs Tinubu For Appointment

Members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, have asked President Bola Tinubu not to forget them in the ongoing appointments, saying they were even prepared to work as sweepers in Aso Rock, the seat of Federal Government.

The Southeast zonal leader of MACBAN, Allhaji Gidado Siddikki, said the call became necessary because cattle breeders across the country prayed and voted for the President during the February 25 presidential election.

Siddikki said: “We are demanding for appointments from Tinubu’s government. Even if it is as office sweepers, we are okay with it. All we want is for us to be part of the government at the centre.

Nigerians Should Give Tinubu A Chance–CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Thursday called on Nigerians to bear with President Bola Tinubu and give him a chance to fix the country.

The organisation also commended Tinubu for taking proactive steps to avert the proposed strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, over fuel subsidy removal pains.

CAN advised the NLC and TUC that if there was any need for a call to action, it should be for the judicious and accountable use of the funds that would otherwise have been used to subsidise fuel.

The Chairman, Lagos State chapter of CAN and Methodist Bishop of Ikeja Diocese, Stephen Adegbite, raised the issues during a press conference in Abuja.

While describing the fuel subsidy as “a misadventure profiting the rich and politically connected,” he said the issue became worsened when regional neighbours and smugglers started enjoying opulent returns at the expense of the citizenry.

Sylva Has No Structure To Defeat Diri–Sunny-Goli

Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and core loyalist of the immediate Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has quit the campaign train of the party’s standard bearer Chief Timipre Sylva.

Sunny-Goli, the immediate past member representing Nembe-Brass Federal Constituency, said at a news conference in Yenagoa on Thursday that Sylva, his principal of over 20 years has no structure to defeat Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said he quit Sylva’s campaign train due to his lack of structure and capacity to win elections.

Sunny-Goli, who displayed a governorship race chat with incumbent Governor Douye Diri, said the Governor is expected to emerge victorious in the eight local government areas of the state during the forthcoming governorship election.

Subsidy Removal, Pain Nigeria Must Undergo To Emerge ‘Victorious’ – Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of of Anambra state, has described the removal of fuel subsidy as a pain Nigeria must undergo before it will emerge “victorious.”

Soludo made this assertion during the commissioning of the Solution Innovation District in Awka, the state capital on Thurday.

The governor stressed the need for the country to embrace its greatest resource which he said is “human capital.”

Soludo noted that Nigeria must focus on the future while jettisoning the “old ordet, as he called for a thorough embrace of technology which, according to him, will provide more opportunities for youths in society.

