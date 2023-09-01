Today’s Headlines: LP’s Ken Pela Wins Appeal Case Against Gov Oborevwori, FG To Close MMIA On October 1st

LP’s Ken Pela Wins Appeal Case Against Gov Oborevwori

The Court of Appeal on Thursday granted the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Delta, Ken Pela, approval to return to the Delta State Election Tribunal to continue his petition against Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

DAILY POST recalls that the Tribunal had dismissed LP’s petition against Governor Sheriff on the ground that he abandoned his pre-hearing.

Not satisfied by the ruling, Pela took the matter to the Court of Appeal in Abuja, where he contested the election tribunal’s decision.

FG To Close MMIA

The Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed all international airlines to vacate the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, from October 1, 2023.

This, he said, was to give room for total maintenance work at the airport.

The minister said this during a tour of the international airports in Lagos, where he was accompanied by the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.

Police Kill 2 Kidnappers In Gun Duel, Rescue Victim In Imo

The police command in Imo State has reportedly killed two suspected kidnappers and rescued their victim along Umuezorokam- Avu in Owerri West Local Government Area., LGA.

The command also recovered one locally-made cut-to-size gun, two cutlasses, and charms in their possession.

Henry Okoye, spokesperson of the command, in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, said the operatives, in a follow-up to a distress call received on August 29, 2023, at about 1230hrs, from a Good Samaritan, sighted hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons attacking a young man named (withheld) along Umuezorokam- Avu in Owerri West LGA with a machete in an attempt to kidnap him.

Gabon Opposition Urges Coup Leaders To Declare It As Election Winner

Gabon’s main opposition Thursday urged military leaders who have overthrown President Ali Bongo Ondimba to conclude the vote count from elections last weekend and acknowledge their candidate had won the disputed poll.

The Alternance 2023 coalition also said it was inviting the security forces to take part in discussions “In order to work out the situation within a patriotic and responsible framework.” Alliance spokesman Mike Jocktane told reporters that members of the security forces had been deployed at every polling station and overseen the transporting of ballot boxes.

