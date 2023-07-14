Today’s Headlines: LPPCO Calls For Prosecution Of INEC Chairman, Condemns Protest Against EU Report, US Bars Varela From Entering Country

LPPCO Calls For Prosecution Of INEC Chairman, Condemns Protest Against EU Report.

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation (LPPCO) has called for the immediate prosecution of the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over what they describe as a flawed 2023 presidential election.

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Akin Osuntokun made this statement at a press briefing in Abuja.

The LPPCO also condemned the negative responses from the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson and others, over the European Union’s report on the 2023 elections and asked protesters to desist from going to the EU’s office.

They also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to take administrative steps that reflect the reality of Nigerans, cut the cost of governance and reduce the number of ministers to 36.

US bars former Panamanian President Varela from entering country

The United States has banned former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez from entering the country “due to his involvement in significant corruption” while in office.

The announcement, made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accuses Varela of accepting bribes in exchange for granting government contracts. This designation reaffirms the commitment of the United States to combat endemic corruption in Panama,” Blinken said in his statement.

“It is our hope that today’s action will prompt Panama’s elected representatives and authorities to tackle entrenched corruption and empower all those who stand up for the rule of law.”

Varela is one of two Panamanian presidents charged with money laundering in the long-running Odebrecht scandal, which embroiled politicians in nearly a dozen Latin American countries.

Named for the Brazilian construction firm at the heart of the case, the Odebrecht scandal involved officials allegedly collecting bribes as they doled out major public works contracts

Tinubu's wife donates cash to Abuja flood victims

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), donated a cash gift of N250,000 to each of the 57 families affected by flood at the Trademore Estate in Lugbe , Abuja.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the estate was flooded after a heavy downpour on 24 June, destroying property and rendering the residents homeless.

Nana Shettima, the wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented the first lady, said her (first lady) gesture was to honestly condole with the victims of the flood.

“I am being emotional but as a mother I will gather the courage for us do the needful, our mother Tinubu the initiator of RHI asked me to extend her condolences to commensurate with you.

“To those that lost their family, she prays that the almighty will grant them eternal peace. My presence here on behalf of the mother of the nation is for us to reach out to you and to show how compassionate Her Excellency is toward you.

“ Chairman, for sure; I am going to take your message to her, finally, what we need from you all is your support and everything is going to be alright.

Earlier, the Chairperson of Phase 3, Trademore Estate, Adewale Adenaike, who spoke on behalf of the residents, thanked the first lady and her husband for their kind gesture.

FG earmarks N500bn for 12m poor, vulnerable Nigerians, Senators, Reps get N70bn

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled plans by his administration to transfer N8,000 to 12 million poor and vulnerable households for a period of six months to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, the disbursement of the loan is to expand coverage of shock responsive safety net supports for all and vulnerable Nigerians and the cost of meeting basic needs.

This was contained in his letter to the Senate read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at plenary, yesterday.

It was a resubmission of the request of former president, Muhammadu Buhari’s $800 million World Bank loan request to the Senate to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

On May 10, 2023, 19 days to the end of his administration, Buhari had sent the same request to the National Assembly, but the Ahmad Lawan-led Senate refused to approve the loan before it adjourned indefeintately in June.

