Today’s Headlines: LPPCO Calls For Prosecution Of INEC Chairman, Condemns Protest Against EU Report , Blinken Meets China’s Wang Yi In Jakarta

LPPCO Calls For Prosecution Of INEC Chairman, Condemns Protest Against EU Report.

Photo credit:

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation (LPPCO) has called for the immediate prosecution of the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over what they describe as a flawed 2023 presidential election.

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Akin Osuntokun made this statement at a press briefing in Abuja.

The LPPCO also condemned the negative responses from the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson and others, over the European Union’s report on the 2023 elections and asked protesters to desist from going to the EU’s office.

They also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to take administrative steps that reflect the reality of Nigerans, cut the cost of governance and reduce the number of ministers to 36.

Blinken meets China’s Wang Yi in Jakarta﻿

Photo credit: Reuters

in latest talks to ‘manage competition’U.S. Secretary of State top Antony Blinken held “candid and constructive” talks with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Thursday in Indonesia’s capital, an official said, the latest in a series of interactions Washington says are aimed at managing competition between the rival superpowers.

Wang is representing China at the Jakarta meetings of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partner countries after Beijing said Foreign Minister Qin Gang would not attend due to health reasons.

He and Blinken were seen seated across from each other in a meeting room in a hotel in central Jakarta and did not speak to the press.

The “candid and constructive discussions” covered both areas of difference and potential cooperation, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication to clarify U.S. interests across a wide range of issues and to responsibly manage competition by reducing the risk of misperception and miscalculation,” Miller said.

Emefiele: Constitutional lawyers hail judgement, want FG to show respect for rule of law by complying

Photo credit: The Guardian

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately release the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, from detention.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, gave the order after hearing the arguments of all parties in the matter.

The secret police had last month said the suspended CBN Governor was in their custody. The statement came hours after they initially denied that Emefiele was “currently” not in their custody.

Emefiele, through his counsel, challenged his detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the denial of access to members of his family and counsel.

The counsel among others, sought an order setting aside, quashing, invalidating and nullifying the arrest, and detention of the Applicant (Mr Godwin Emefiele) for being illegal and a nullity, in view of the subsisting Orders and Judgment of the Court in Suit No: FCT/HCAGAR/CV/41/2022 delivered by the Honourable Justice M. A. Hassan on December 29, 2022.

Osun Assembly overturns Aregbesola’s legacies, repeals state’s anthem, crest, flag law

Photo credit: The Guardian

Osun State House of Assembly has repealed the state’s Anthem, Crest and Flag Law of 2012.

Speaker of the Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, at the plenary, yesterday, said the decision was in compliance with the judgment of a Federal High Court of December 14, 2017.

Egbedun, in a statement, said: “Understanding, however, that there may be some aspects of the law that are appropriate, the House agreed that all corrections made on Osun State Anthem, Crest and Flag Law 2012 form part of the Bill for Osun State Anthem, Crest and Flag Bill 2023, sponsored by the Majority Leader.

“In essence, what the House has done is to vacate a law that had already been invalidated by a court of competent jurisdiction, to pave way for a new law that will respect the letters and spirit of the Nigerian constitution that we swore to abide by.”

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of Sufficient Grace International Christian Church, Rehoboth Arena, Okinni, Osun State, Bishop Seun Adeoye, commended the Assembly for repealing the law after 13 years of its existence.

Adeoye lauded Osun lawmakers for listening to the yearnings of the populace by reverting to “State of the Living Spring” from “State of Virtues” as preferred by Aregbesola.

He cautioned political office holders to understand that power is transient, and misuse of it might have consequences in future.

Photo credit: Google

