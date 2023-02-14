This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: LP Working Very Hard For Tinubu Victory-APC, Wike Will Deliver Rivers For Atiku-PDP

Labour Party working very hard for Tinubu’s victory – APC.

Photo Credit: Daillypost

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the Labour Party, LP, is actually working for the emergence Bola Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria.Appearing on Arise Television’s The Morning Show, on Monday, the APC spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, North Central, Prince Mustapha Audu, also named some of the States he thinks Bola Tinubu and Shettima would record a landslide victory.

Audu was specifically responding to a spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential campaign cannot, PCC, Dele Momodu, who on the same programme yesterday, said that Atiku Abubakar and Okowa would win all 19 states in the North.

Wike Will Deliver Rivers State For Atiku, Says PDP Chieftain.

Photo Credit:

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oladimeji Fabiyi believes Governor Nyesom Wike will work for Atiku Abubakar’s victory in this month’s presidential election. Atiku and Wike have been at loggerheads since the PDP presidential primary which the Rivers State Governor lost to the former vice president. Wike and his allies called the G-5 claim the election was not fair and are asking for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu who is from the same region as Atiku.

While the Rivers Governor and his allies have not campaigned for Atiku, Fabiyi is optimistic that Wike will work for the PDP presidential candidate.

Photo Credit: Google

“We have left Rivers State for Governor Wike to manage for the PDP. He is still a member of the PDP and we expect that he will deliver Atiku, Sim (Siminalayi Fubara; the party’s governorship candidate for Rivers), and other candidates for the PDP,” he said Tuesday morning during his appearance on Channels Television’s election programme, The 2023 Verdict.

Why El-Rufai will continue to attack, insult President Buhari – Shehu Sani.

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Civil rights activist and former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has given reasons President Muhammadu Buhari should expect more attacks from Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.He was reacting to the outburst of the governor against President Buhari over the presidential election issues.

In an interview with DAILY POST in Abuja on Tuesday, the former lawmaker said El-Rufai rose to stardom on the crest of the President and needed nothing from him any moreHe wrote: “Buhari should expect more attacks and open and direct insults from Elrufai for three reasons.

“El-Rufai’s loyalty to Buhari has expired. He has gotten everything he wanted from Buhari, and Buhari is no more useful to him.

“Buhari’s power and influence in politics has come to an end; El-Rufai has shifted camp to Tinubu.

It Was Tough’: Fani-Kayode Recounts Ordeal With DSSA.

Photo Credit: Channel News

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has recounted his ordeal with the Department of State Services (DSS), describing it as “tough”. The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was questioned by the agency over his claims that a presidential candidate plans to scuttle this month’s election and is plotting a coup.

Hours after his invitation, Fani-Kayode said the DSS grilled him for over six hours in its Abuja office.

“I got home safely after a six-hour interrogation and ordeal. It was quite an experience and even though it was tough, the panel that interrogated me was polite & professional. I was granted bail and I shall return there on Wednesday,” he tweeted early Tuesday.

