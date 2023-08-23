Today’s Headlines: LP will win Imo gov poll – Peter Obi; Soldiers Arrest 39 Bandits, Others In Plateau

LP will win Imo gov poll – Peter Obi

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that his party would win the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Speaking in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday at the flag-off of the campaigns for the party in the state, Obi said that LP is known for performance and excellence.

Using Abia State, which his party controls, as an example of good governance, Obi said that the people of Abia State now have hope and are witnessing good governance because a “first-class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the state.

Obi said, “Abure is the national chairman of our party. We don’t have another chairman. LP will win Imo State. Athan Achonu is the only candidate of the party, and he is the best in Imo State. I am happy nobody has changed the process. I believe in the process.

Photo credit || Google

Soldiers Arrest 39 Bandits, Others In Plateau

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Special Military Task Force, tion Safe Haven, maintaining peace in Plateau State and its environs, says it has arrested a total of 39 suspected criminals, including bandits, in the state.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested at different locations within the joint operation area of tion Safe Haven, tion Hakorin Damisa IV, and the 3 Division, Nigerian Army in the past week.

Its spokesperson, Captain Oya James, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday.

He further disclosed that two of the suspects had been on the wanted list for involvement in several armed robbery and kidnapping activities in the state.

The statement read in part, “Troops of tion Safe Haven and tions Hakorin Damisa IV from August 14 to 21, 2023, have arrested 39 criminal suspects in connection with banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery, as well as recovered arms, ammunition, and hard drugs.

The suspects were arrested at different locations within the Joint tion Area of tion Safe Haven and the 3 Division Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility.

“Two of the suspects have been on the wanted list for involvement in several armed robberies and kidnapping activities.

FG, states, LGs share N966bn July revenue

Source: Punch paper

The Federation Account Allocation Committee says it shared N966.11bn among the three tiers of government for July 2023.

The figure represents a marginal increase of N59.06bn compared to the N907.05bn shared for June 2023, and it is the highest this year.

FAAC disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of its latest meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Bawa Mowa.

BRICS leaders weigh expanding membership at summit

The five BRICS nations are open to expanding the club to new members, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday, as it pursues greater clout in shaping the world order.

Calls to enlarge the BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — have dominated the agenda at its three-day summit in Johannesburg and exposed rifts among its members.

China is seeking to rapidly grow the BRICS amid rising competition with the United States but the bloc’s other major power, India, is wary of the intentions of its geopolitical rival.

Nearly two dozen countries have formally applied to join the BRICS, officials say, which accounts for 40 per cent of the world’s population and a quarter of the global economy.

Some 50 heads of state and government have joined BRICS leaders in Johannesburg.

The BRICS are a disparate mix of big and small economies, democratic and authoritarian states, but share a collective desire to challenge the Western-led global order they say does not serve their interests or rising clout.

