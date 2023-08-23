Today’s Headlines: LP Will Win Imo Gov Poll–Obi, Soldiers Arrest 39 Bandits, Others In Plateau

LP Will Win Imo Gov Poll–Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that his party would win the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Speaking in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday at the flag-off of the campaigns for the party in the state, Obi said that LP is known for performance and excellence.

Using Abia State, which his party controls, as an example of good governance, Obi said that the people of Abia State now have hope and are witnessing good governance because a “first-class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the state.

Obi said, “Abure is the national chairman of our party. We don’t have another chairman. LP will win Imo State. Athan Achonu is the only candidate of the party, and he is the best in Imo State. I am happy nobody has changed the process. I believe in the process.

“We want Nigeria to have leaders who will do what they preach. We know what it takes to change Nigeria. That is why we are here. We know what it takes to change Imo State. In Abia today, there is hope; that is what is called governance. This is because a first-class brain who knows what he is doing is the governor there.

Soldiers Arrest 39 Bandits, Others In Plateau

The Special Military Task Force, tion Safe Haven, maintaining peace in Plateau State and its environs, says it has arrested a total of 39 suspected criminals, including bandits, in the state.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested at different locations within the joint operation area of tion Safe Haven, tion Hakorin Damisa IV, and the 3 Division, Nigerian Army in the past week.

Its spokesperson, Captain Oya James, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday.

He further disclosed that two of the suspects had been on the wanted list for involvement in several armed robbery and kidnapping activities in the state.

The statement read in part, “Troops of tion Safe Haven and tions Hakorin Damisa IV from August 14 to 21, 2023, have arrested 39 criminal suspects in connection with banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery, as well as recovered arms, ammunition, and hard drugs.

The suspects were arrested at different locations within the Joint tion Area of tion Safe Haven and the 3 Division Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility.

“Two of the suspects have been on the wanted list for involvement in several armed robberies and kidnapping activities.

We must change our pattern, Wike charges FCTA Staff

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has charged directors of the various departments in the administration to change their patterns and allow improvements in the territory.

The minister gave the charge during the official handover of files by the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, at the Conference Hall of the Federal Capital Development Authority in Abuja on Tuesday.

Wike, who sought to clarify earlier remarks at a press briefing on Monday, following his inauguration by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, explained that his vision was to promptly attend to the issues of sanitation, provision of streetlights, and transportation in the FCT, all of which he said would be made functional in a short time.

He urged directors and soon-to-be-appointed secretaries of the FCTA to ask to be reposted to a different department if they felt that they would not be able to deliver on whatever portfolios they were assigned to.

Group asks Tinubu to appoint youth minister from south-west

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group in the south-west has asked President Bola Tinubu to appoint the youth minister from the region.

Tinubu is yet to appoint a minister of youth.

On August 16 when the presidency released the list of ministers and their portfolios, Abubakar Momoh was assigned to the ministry of youth.

On August 20, the president redeployed Momoh to the ministry of Niger Delta development.

