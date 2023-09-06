Today’s Headlines: LP rejects tribunal’s judgment, to consult with lawyers-Spokesman, Tribunal begins judgment on Atiku, PDP’s petition

LP rejects tribunal’s judgment

The leadership of the Labour Party has rejected the outcome of Wednesday’s judgment at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal after its petitions were dismissed by the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led panel.

The development is coming a few hours after the judges threw out the petitions filed by LP lawyers, which the court said was ‘clearly based on rhetoric.’ Some of the claims made by the petitioners included the nullification of the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the election for failing to score 25 per cent in the FCT; Tinubu’s incompetence to contest the election following his forfeiture in the United States; and failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission to transmit results to INEC election results viewer among others.

Reacting in a statement issued in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, swore that the party will not accept the outcome of the judgment. While urging all their supporters to remain calm, Ifoh further hinted that they would consult with their lawyers before the party could make its position known on the next step to take.

Tribunal begins judgment on Atiku, PDP’s petition

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja is set to deliver judgment on the petition submitted by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 elections, against President Bola Tinubu.

One of the five justices, Moses Ugo, is currently reading the issues for determination in the petition.

PEPC: Why Labour Party rejected Tribunal judgement

Labour Party, LP, Wednesday, rejected the Presidential Election Petition Court Judgement against its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Presidential Election Petition Court had in it judgdement dismissed the allegation by the Labour Party, LP, and its candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that the 2023 presidential election was rigged in favour of President Bola Tinubu. The court in its preliminary ruling that was delivered by Justice Abba Mohammed, held that Obi and the LP, did not by way of credible evidence, establish their allegation that the election that held on February 25, was characterized by manifest corrupt practices.

Similarly, the court also dismissed the allegation that President Bola Tinubu was convicted in the United States of America, USA, on a drug trafficking related charge. The court, in its lead judgement in the joint petition that was filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, held that evidence before it established that the $460, 000 fine that was imposed on Tinubu in the US, was in a civil matter.

Strike halts activities in Rivers, Osun, Edo, Kano, Kaduna, Cross River

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday made good its threat to hold a two-day warning strike from Tuesday, recording mixed compliance across the country.

While the strike grounded the government’s activities in states such as Rivers, Edo, Cross River, Benue, Kaduna, and Kano, among others. It recorded partial compliance in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara, and Kebbi. Some of the highlights of the strike included the total shutdown of the ports, Osogbo Transmission Company, and some power distribution companies, DisCos, raising fears of imminent blackout.

Speaking on the strike, the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, expressed delight over the level of compliance on day one of the two-day warning strike, saying the first day of the strike fully achieved NLC’s objectives. He said: “We are very happy with the level of compliance. I can tell you that day one of the warnings struck our objectives.

