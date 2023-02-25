This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: LP Raises Alarm Over INEC’s Failure To Upload Results, Obi Wins In Aso Rock Unit

LP Raises Alarm Over INEC’s Failure To Upload Presidential Election Results

Photo credit: channels television

Labour Party (LP) has accused some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of colluding with certain security agencies to stall the upload of results to the Commission’s central server.

The party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, in a statement on Saturday evening, as voting in the presidential and National Assembly elections nationwide began to wind down.

(Photo credit: Google)

Peter Obi Wins In Aso Rock Polling Unit

Photo credit: channels television

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won the first polling unit (PU) to be declared in the Aso Rock, Abuja vicinity.

At PU 131, which is one of the several units around the premises, he polled 17 votes to beat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu who got six votes, and their counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who garnered three votes.

Ortom Dumps Atiku, Votes For Obi

Photo credit: the cable

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, has voted for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Ortom, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had earlier endorsed Obi against Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Adamu Loses Polling Unit To Peter Obi

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has lost the presidential election in the Angwarimi Ward, GRA A1, LERCEST Office in Keffi, Nasarawa State to the Labour Party.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi won the unit with 132 votes, while the APC received 85 votes for second place.

Obi Wins In David Mark’s Polling Unit

Photo credit: leadership news

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been declared winner in the polling unit of former Senate President, David Mark, located at the VIP Unit 01, GRA, Otukpo in Otukpo local government area of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered that Obi got 178 votes to defeat the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 22 and 18 votes respectively.

Content created and supplied by: Able-gist (via 50minds

News )

