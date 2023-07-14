Today’s Headlines: LP has no ground to call for Yakubu’s sack— INEC, Federal High Court rejects Nnamdi Kanu’s request to wear Igbo attire in custody

Labour Party has no ground to call for Yakubu’s sack — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said the Labour Party has no ground to call for the sack of its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over the outcome of the 2023 general election.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi stated this when he spoke with the Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

“The reasons adduced by the LP in making the latest and familiar demand are not only illogical but also ridiculous,” he said.

He said that election observers, both local and international, were accredited by INEC to observe elections under specific rules and regulations.

“Under these rules, they were required to submit their respective reports to the commission. Such reports may or may not include their recommendations.

“Therefore, it is not within the remit of any election observer whatsoever to indict INEC. They are to observe and make recommendations if they have any, but never to indict.

“In the same manner, it is also not within the LP’s jurisdiction to demand the dismissal and prosecution of the INEC Chairman over the outcome of an election in which the party fielded candidates.

Federal High Court rejects Nnamdi Kanu’s request to wear Igbo attire in custody

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has again refused the request of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to wear Igbo traditional attire in custody.

Justice James Omotoso, while delivering judgment, yesterday, held that Kanu’s application lacked merit.

He explained that the denial did not amount to violation of rights, as alleged by the applicant, adding that Kanu failed to prove why he should be granted the relief. Omotoso said there was nothing on record before the court, showing he was discriminated against or that other inmates enjoyed more privileges or rights than the applicant.

“The case of the applicant is based on speculation without any concrete evidence. The applicant’s suit lacks merit. Consequently, the suit is, hereby, refused,” Omotoso said. In the fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by his counsel, Maxwell Okpara, Kanu had prayed the court for declaration that Department of State Services (DSS), while carrying out its lawful duties is bound to respect rights.

The applicant also wanted the court to declare that preventing Kanu from wearing Igbo traditional attire and other local attires, which the constitution does not forbid, is a violation of rights.

The respondents, DSS Director General and Attorney General of the Federation, in their counter claims, averred that they had not, in any way, breached Kanu’s constitutional rights.

‘Rights violation’: Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against DSS

A federal high court in Abuja has dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), against the Department of State Services (DSS).

On Thursday, James Omotosho, the presiding judge, held that Kanu’s suit lacked merit and ought to be dismissed.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/482/2022, the detained IPOB leader alleged that he was subjected to inhumane treatment and torture by the DSS.

He alleged that while other detainees are allowed to wear clothes of their choice, he is not allowed to wear his Igbo traditional attire popularly called “Isi-Agu” and he’s restricted to wearing only one outfit.

Consequently, he sought an order directing the DSS to allow him to wear any clothing of his choice while in custody or when appearing in public, among other reliefs.

But in a counter affidavit, the DSS denied the allegations and stated that operatives never tortured Kanu either physically or mentally while in their custody.

Convoy attack: How we trailed, plotted to assassinate Apostle Suleman – Suspect

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has arrested Yusuf Ismael Isah, a 32-year-old man from Okene, Kogi State, for attacking the convoy of fiery cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The cleric, who is the founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Auchi, was attacked on October 21, 2022 on Benin-Auchi Road, wherein six people, including three police personnel were murdered.

The suspect was arrested following an investigation by the operatives of FIB-IRT who were on the trail of the assailants.

Two members of the seven-man gang were gunned down in separate encounters with the police and the other four are at large.

Isah, a native of Okene, Kogi State and a plumber, at Agbaraoluwa Phase 2 Ijoka, Akure, Ondo State was arrested with five Ak47 rifles, two K2 assault rifles, 180 live ammunition and four suspected IEDs all found in his apartment.

Force public relations officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said investigations revealed that the suspect was part of the 7-man gang responsible for the attack on the convoy of the Apostle and some of the rifles found in his possession were in fact rifles snatched from the three police officers slain during the October 21, 2022 attack.

The suspect revealed to journalists that he joined the vicious gang in 2021 after he was freed from Olokuta Correctional Centre where he was on remand since 2019 for alleged involvement in armed robbery.

Isah told journalists that he and his gang members trailed the pastor to the point where he was attacked with five AK 47 riffles.

