Today’s Headlines: LP has no ground to call for Yakubu’s sack -INEC, $800m World Bank subsidy loan: FG to pay N8,000 monthly to 12m poor Nigerians

Labour Party has no ground to call for Yakubu’s Sack -INEC

The Labour Party’s call for the removal of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in relation to the outcome of the 2023 general election has been dismissed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). According to Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, the reasons given by the LP for their demand are illogical and ridiculous. Oyekanmi emphasized that election observers, both local and international, operate under specific rules and regulations set by INEC. Their role is to observe and make recommendations, not to indict the commission. Similarly, the LP does not have the authority to demand the dismissal and prosecution of the INEC Chairman based on the outcome of an election in which they participated.

Oyekanmi also highlighted the irony that the LP, which is currently challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in court, is openly discussing the matter in press conferences despite it being subjudice. He advised the LP to adhere to the rules and regulations governing political parties in Nigeria.

In response to the LP’s demand, the INEC spokesperson stated that the party should focus on activities permitted under the regulations and refrain from making unwarranted demands. The LP had recently called for a forensic investigation into the expenditure of the budget and donor funds received by INEC for the 2023 general election. According to Otumba Akin Osuntokun, Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Nigerians deserve transparency regarding the disbursement of these funds.

$800m World Bank subsidy loan: FG to pay N8,000 monthly to 12m poor Nigerians

In an effort to allete the financial strain caused by the recent removal of subsidies, the Nigerian government has announced plans to digitally transfer N8000 to more than 12 million low-income earners across the country. This move comes shortly after the Senate’s approval of President Bola Tinubu’s request for an $800 million loan from the World Bank.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari initially submitted the loan request to the 9th Senate in May, but it was not approved before the end of their tenure. Tinubu, however, resubmitted the same request to the 10th Senate for consideration. In a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a plenary session, Tinubu explained that the loan would be utilized to expand the National Social Safety Net Programme.

The purpose of the loan is to extend shock-responsive safety net support to the country’s poor and vulnerable citizens, helping them meet their basic needs. Specifically, the government plans to transfer N8,000 per month to 12 million households for a period of six months, benefiting approximately 60 million individuals. To ensure transparency and reliability, these transfers will be made directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts or mobile wallets.

Southeast leaders seek Tinubu’s intervention over insecurity, others

A delegation of political and socio-cultural leaders from Nigeria’s Southeast region is set to meet with President Bola Tinubu in order to address the security issues plaguing the area. Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State revealed this during a visit to the State House in Abuja. The Southeast has been experiencing significant security challenges in recent years, including the issuing of sit-at-home orders by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra. These orders have not only had economic implications but have also resulted in increased cases of kidnapping, killings, and property destruction.

Governor Uzodinma emphasized the urgent need for the federal government’s intervention to resolve the security crisis. He stated that the leaders of the Southeast region, in collaboration with the forum of governors from the area, had agreed to approach President Tinubu to formally request additional support and intervention. The goal is to restore peace and security to the Southeastern part of the country.

Uzodinma further highlighted the region’s commitment to the unity of Nigeria and stressed the importance of prioritizing the security of its citizens. He expressed concern over the illegal sit-at-home orders enforced by non-state actors through fear and indiscriminate killings. In addition, he noted that addressing the security challenges requires not only domestic efforts but also international diplomacy, which falls outside the jurisdiction of state governors.

The Governor proposed that state governors should be granted more flexibility and authority to address security challenges at the sub-national level. Despite not having access to the controversial ‘Security Vote,’ Uzodinma emphasized that he employs a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches within the confines of the law to tackle security issues. Granting governors more autonomy and resources, he argued, would enable them to fulfill their duties and responsibilities more effectively in serving the people.

In conclusion, the leaders of Nigeria’s Southeast region are seeking President Tinubu’s intervention and support to address the security crisis in the area. They believe that by collaborating with the federal government and advocating for increased autonomy for state governors, they can bring about peace and stability to the troubled region.

Kogi guber: Court orders DSS, police to provide security for SDP candidate Ajaka

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a directive for security agencies to provide comprehensive protection for Murtala Ajaka, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the upcoming governorship election in Kogi State. The court order requires security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police, to ensure the safety of Ajaka until the court can hear a pending lawsuit.

The court’s decision comes in response to an ex-parte application filed on July 11, which sought to prevent security agencies from arresting, detaining, or threatening Ajaka, as well as protecting his life and property during the ongoing legal proceedings.

The defendants in the case, identified as the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, the DSS, its Director General and Kogi State director, the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Chiefs of Defence Staff, Army Staff, and Naval Staff, have been instructed to comply with the court’s order.

Justice Ekwo reviewed the affidavit provided by Ajaka in support of the motion, along with the arguments presented by his legal counsel, S. E. Aruwa, SAN. The judge determined that the applicant’s request was valid and granted it accordingly.

The court order prohibits the respondents, their agents, and anyone acting on their behalf from taking any action that could harm Ajaka or his property until the substantive lawsuit is heard and resolved. Additionally, the judge has compelled the 2nd to 11th respondents to provide maximum security for Ajaka in Abuja FCT, Kogi State, and throughout Nigeria until the case is concluded.

The court has adjourned the proceedings until July 21 and has instructed Ajaka to serve all relevant documents to the respondents, including a copy of the court’s order.

