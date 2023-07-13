Today’s Headlines: LP Demands INEC Chairman, Mahmood’s Dismissal, Prosecution; Tinubu Offers Slots To Labour, PDP Governors

LP Demands INEC Chairman, Mahmood’s Dismissal, Prosecution

The Labour Party has demanded the immediate dismissal from office and prosecution of Prof Yakubu Mahmood, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the reports on the 2023 presidential election.

The demand was made by the Director General of the Campaign Council, Otumba Akin Osuntokun at a media briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.

The organisation said the demand followed the final reports of the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room and the International Community regarding what it described as the desecration of the presidential election of 25th February 2023.

The LP called for a forensic financial investigation of the billions of naira disbursed and donated to INEC by the government and the international community.

Tinubu Offers Slots To Labour, PDP Governors

President Bola Tinubu has reserved some appointments in the governing boards of agencies, parastatals, institutions and government-owned companies for members of the opposition Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party.

This was disclosed by Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq at a meeting of the forum in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Abdulrazaq, the President asked the governors to nominate competent persons to serve on the boards and parastatals of Federal Government agencies which were dissolved last month.

Tinubu dissolved the boards last month, which left no fewer than 2,000 vacant positions expected to be occupied by new nominees.

Among the agencies are the North-East Development Commission with 12 vacant board slots, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission with seven board seats.

Reps Approve Tinubu’s N500 Billion Request

The House of Representatives has approved the N500 billion requested by President Bola Tinubu for the provision of palliatives to mitigate the impact of petroleum subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The green chamber, on Thursday, amended the 2022 Supplementary Appropriations Act as requested by the president.

Mr Tinubu had in a letter on Wednesday asked the National Assembly to amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriations Act by extracting N500 billion to provide palliatives.

The lower chamber considered the amendment bill and passed it on Thursday.

Abducted Ekiti APC Chairman Regains Freedom

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Paul Omotosho, has regained freedom.

Omotoso and two others were abducted while driving along Agbado Ekiti-Imesi road on Saturday night. In a statement on Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)in Ekiti, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the victims have regained their freedom and reunited with their families.

He said this was made possible through the combined efforts of the police, other sister agencies, the local security outfits and the family members as well as the Ekiti State government.

Abutu, while appreciating the “good-spirited” members of the public for their concern and relentless support, noted that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and are supplying useful information that could lead to the arrest of the prime suspects who are currently at large.

The command urged all citizens to be security conscious, and vigilant and ensure the prompt reportage of any suspicious person or group of persons observed in their locality to the nearest police station.

