Today’s Headlines: LP chieftain defects to PDP in Ebonyi, Sokoto Deputy Governor resigns from PDP

LP chieftain defects to PDP in Ebonyi

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Ebonyi State, Henry Ude, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki from the Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Governorship Campaign Council in the state, Abia Onyike.

Mr Ude, otherwise known as Ajim Best, is one of the founding fathers of Ebonyi State and an LP chieftain in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

He confirmed to journalists in Abakaliki on Wednesday his defection to the PDP.

His decision to return to his former party, the PDP, was to help in the struggle to “free the state from political quagmire,” he said.

Mr Ude, a founding member of the PDP was famous for singlehandedly sponsoring media advertisements during the struggle for the creation of Ebony in the early 1990s by Military Head of State, Sani Abacha.

Sokoto Deputy Governor resigns from PDP

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya has handed in his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leadership.

The Walin Sokoto, in a letter dated 8th February 2023 and addressed to his Ward Chairman in Kware, Kware Local Government said he was notifying the Party leadership of his resignation.

The letter sighted by DAILY POST was titled “Letter of Withdrawal from the Peoples Democratic Party.

It read, “I write to notify you of the withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic P’arty (PDP) with effect from 8th February 2023.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP. Accept my best regards.”

This is coming in just a few hours to the All Progressives Congress, APC’s mega rally in the state.

NUC orders closure of varsities for elections

The regulatory agency for universities in Nigeria, the National Universities Commission has ordered a closure of universities across the country to enable students to participate in the 2023 general elections, The PUNCH reports.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and directors of inter-university centres, the NUC noted that the directive was based on the directive of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

“As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Director/Chief Executive of Inter-University Centres are quite aware the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday February 25, 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday March 11, 2023 for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of the our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adama Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between 22 February and 14th March, 2023.

Former Force PRO, Mba assumes office as Commissioner of Police Ogun State

Former spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba, will on Thursday assume office as the new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State.

Mba will be taking over from CP Lanre Bankole, who has been deployed to the force headquarters, Abuja.

His deployment as the new CP in Ogun State was authorised by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

DAILY POST reports that Mba is taking over the Ogun command barely three weeks to the 2023 general elections.

Hundreds defect from PDP to APC in Kwara

Hundreds of people, including youths and women from various political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Wednesday defected to APC in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara.

APC Ekiti LG Chairman, Wale Awelewa, who received and handed the defectors over to Rep Tunji Olawuyi, said they had equal rights like others before them.

Awelewa urged them to be good ambassadors of the party and work for its victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Welcoming the defectors into the party, Rep Olawuyi reminded them of the intervention Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had brought to their area, including his own contributions to the community.

The Chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness asked the defectors to reciprocate what the party had done by voting massively for the APC on Feb. 25 and March 11.

Naira redesign: Ogun govt begs banks to reopen after violent protest

Government of Ogun State has appealed to commercial banks in the State to reopen for business following their total shutdown on Wednesday.

DAILY POST had earlier reported that banks in the Gateway State refused to operate on Wednesday to avoid another attack similar to that of Tuesday, when banks and their facilities were vandalised by angry protesters.

Angry Abeokuta residents rioted on Tuesday to express their displeasure over the lingering scarcity of the new naira notes and petrol.

Our correspondent reports that all banks and ATMs were totally shut down across the State yesterday, making it impossible for residents to access banking services.

Some customers also complained of their inability to make use of their bank apps and USSD to make online transactions.

But, the Ogun State Government has appealed to the bankers to return to work, assuring them of adequate protection.

