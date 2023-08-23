Today’s Headlines: LP Can Reposition Nigeria–Obi; Meeting With Niger Coup Leaders Fruitful– Abdulsalami Abubakar

LP Can Reposition Nigeria–Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has reiterated that his party has all it takes to reposition Nigeria for good.

Obi spoke in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, during the flag-off of the campaign of the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Athan Achonu.

The former Anambra State governor said his presence at the campaign flag-off alongside other members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party is a clear indication that Achonu is the only legitimate governorship candidate for the Labour Party for the November 11 governorship poll in Imo State.

Obi spoke at the Kanu Nwanwko Sports Complex in Owerri in the presence of excited supporters of the party.

Obi was at the venue alongside the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti; Achonu; and the party’s NEC members.

Meeting With Niger Coup Leaders Fruitful–Abdulsalami

Former Nigerian Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said that his delegation’s meeting with Niger Republic coup leaders over the weekend was fruitful.

The special envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said diplomacy won’t fail to restore the democratically elected government of deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

Abdulsalami briefed ECOWAS Chairperson and Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, over the outcome of his delegation’s meeting with the coup leaders in the neighbouring country.

Addressing reporters after the meeting at Aso Villa in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, Abdulsalami said nobody wants war, expressing optimism that diplomacy won’t fail.

Military Action Alone Can’t End Terrorism In Northwest, Says Uba Sani

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has said military action alone cannot end banditry and terrorism in frontline states in the Northwest and Niger State in the Northcentral.

The governor said this yesterday at a high-level town hall meeting on: Promoting Peace and Security in Northwest Nigeria, in Kaduna.

He noted that what would enable the government and the residents to overcome the security challenges is the understanding of the crisis and close collaboration among the frontline states, various stakeholders and security agencies.

FG Promises Social Protection Policy As Hardship Worsens

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, has said the ministry will pay special attention to the implementation of the newly approved Social Protection Policy.

He said this in his address delivered at the resumption ceremony organised by the ministry in Abuja on Tuesday.

Bagudu said, “The newly approved Social Protection Policy will be given special attention in order to assuage the growing challenges of poverty and access to improved livelihood conditions in its implementation. We will pay special attention to social inclusion, welfare and the cardinal responsibility of states and local governments as vehicles of outreach to the citizens.”

He added that he would leverage the ministry, its parastatals, agencies, and partners to unlock the economic potential of the country.

The minister also said the current national challenge represents a generational opportunity to plan, re-plan and doggedly implement his carefully thought-out interventions and do so patriotically.

He promised that the ministry would help the new administration to think through the current economic challenges and offer sustainable immediate palliative measures.

