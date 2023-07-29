Today’s Headlines: LP Abandoned Me After Supporting Obi – Col. Chinyere Obi; 271 Cops, Others killed In N’ Delta Between January And April 2023 – Foundation For Partnership Initiatives

LP Abandoned Me After Supporting Obi–Chinyere

A former member of the Labour Party, Col. Chinyere Obi (retd.), shares with DANIEL AYANTOYE how she was shot by suspected political thugs and allegedly abandoned by the party

You sustained a gunshot wound during the general elections. How did it happen?

It was a painful experience. I was a Peter Obi supporter. I made a lot of sacrifices during the electioneering but was abandoned after the attack while defending the Labour Party at my polling unit. I was in my village in the Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State to participate in the election. On the day of the House of Assembly election, I went to cast my vote at my polling unit, Ward 1.

Somehow, I noticed that something was wrong; when anyone wanted to vote for the Labour Party, one of the INEC officials on the ground would take his hand and ensure that the person voted for the APC. So, I told them to allow people to vote freely. Later, some thugs started beating the LP agent there and I intervened.

271 Cops, Others killed In N’ Delta

At least 271 security operatives have lost their lives as a result of gun violence and criminal activities in the Niger Delta between January and April 2023, data from the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta has shown.

These deaths have affected officers in the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, amongst others.

In its weekly crisis update, published on its website on Wednesday, PIND noted that the killings were ‘targeted’ on government security personnel by criminal gangs in the Niger Delta.

Leading the states of cases is Imo state with 89 deaths; Cross River with 60 deaths; Rivers State (43), Bayelsa (35); Edo (24); Ondo (15); and Abia (5).

Tinubu To Host ECOWAS Meeting Tomorrow

President Bola Tinubu will, on Sunday, host a special meeting of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja this Sunday.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, yesterday, said the special meeting had been called to deliberate on the situation in Niger Republic where soldiers have sacked the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

FG, Labour Fails To Hold Scheduled Meeting

The scheduled meeting between the Federal Government and the labour unions did not hold as expected on Friday, NAN reports.

The meeting was part of the process of arriving at sustainable decisions on the palliatives to be provided to Nigerians due to the removal of the subsidy on petrol by the Federal Government.

After a meeting on Wednesday, the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Festus Osifo, said talks would continue on Friday.

An official of one of the unions at the meeting scheduled for Friday, however, told State House correspondents that the meeting could not be held because of a lack of quorum.

