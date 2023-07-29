Today’s Headlines: LP abandoned me after I support Obi – Chinyere Obi; Kalu hails Super Falcons

LP abandoned me after I sold property to support Obi – Retired Colonel shot by thugs

Photo credit: Punch papers

A former member of the Labour Party, Col. Chinyere Obi (retd.), shares with DANIEL AYANTOYE how she was shot by suspected political thugs and allegedly abandoned by the party

You sustained a gunshot wound during the general elections. How did it happen?

It was a painful experience. I was a Peter Obi supporter. I made a lot of sacrifices during the electioneering but was abandoned after the attack while defending the Labour Party at my polling unit. I was in my village in the Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State to participate in the election. On the day of the House of Assembly election, I went to cast my vote at my polling unit, Ward 1.

Somehow, I noticed that something was wrong; when anyone wanted to vote for the Labour Party, one of the INEC officials on the ground would take his hand and ensure that the person voted for the APC. So, I told them to allow people to vote freely. Later, some thugs started beating the LP agent there and I intervened. A guy then approached me and said they had been observing me in the community. He said they saw how I gave rice to people and that I was busy promoting the LP. I didn’t know when he brought out a gun from his bag and shot at my leg. When I recovered, I went to the police station.

Photo credit || Google

2023 WWC: Kalu hails Super Falcons over victory against Australia

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Benjamin Kalu has hailed the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their victory against Australia in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup match.

The Super Falcons on Thursday defeated Australia 3-2 at the Brisbane Stadium. They beat their opponent to record their first win in the competition.

Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: Oborevwori calls for calm, deploys security

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

Disturbed by the lingering crises between the warring Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities in Udu and Warri South-West Local Government Areas of Delta state, Gov Sheriff Oborevwori on Friday

warned that the government would no longer tolerate further breaches of peace in the two communities.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon in Asaba urged leaders and youths of the communities to preach peaceful co-existence rather than taking up arms against themselves over land disputes.

According to him, security agencies have been deployed to the area to bring normalcy to the warring communities.

Archbishop Onaiyekan’s verdict: Tinubu Not Yet Nigeria’s President

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

The former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in this interview with Saturday Sun, also said Tinubu is obviously labouring under a very serious liability of questionable legitimacy.

In an interview with AIDOGHIE PAULINUS in Abuja, Onaiyekan x-rayed the fight against insecurity, war against corruption and the fixing of the nation’s economy, among other issues, giving a damning verdict that “we are still where we have been for the past ten years.”

Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not yet Nigeria’s President until the courts have finished their job and declare who is Nigeria’s president.

What are your views on the activities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since assumption of office?

Honestly, it is difficult to have any views on the activities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since in my own opinion, he is not yet our president until the courts have finished their job and declare who is our president. He is obviously labouring under a very serious liability of questionable legitimacy.

