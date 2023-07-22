Today’s Headlines: London Court Confiscates James Ibori’s N101.1 Billion; Tinubu To Nigerian Military: Change Your Doctrine, Practice

London court confiscates James Ibori’s N101.1 billion

Judge David Tomlinson of Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday ordered the confiscation of £101.5 million pounds ($130.34 million) from former Delta state governor James Ibori.

In naira terms, the confiscated amount is N101,143,847,363.27, about one-ninth the amount shared by the three tiers of government on Thursday.

Judge Tomlinson said Ibori should pay the sum immediately or face an eight-year jail sentence.

Ibori, who is resident in Nigeria has said he would appeal against the confiscation order in UK’s highest court.

Change your doctrine

President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Kaduna said Nigeria and the neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region must display courage in reforming their military doctrine and practices.

The President noted that the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region are battling a mobile and elusive irregular force that disregards established rules of warfare.

He spoke at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

The President pointed out that the adversaries facing countries in the sub-region are not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

Ex-Edo Assembly Speaker survives ghastly accident

The immediate past Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, has called for calm after surviving a ghastly accident on Wednesday.

Onobun who represented Esan West Constituency in the State House of Assembly, is the incumbent member representing Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency, at the National Assembly.

He was said to be on his way from Benin city to Abuja after missing his flight, when the accident occurred.

His car reportedly ran into a ditch along Ekpoma-Abuja Highway and somersaulted several times.

Kano Education Commissioner suspends 3 principals

Kano State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Umar Haruna Doguwa, on Friday suspended three principals of secondary schools in Dawakin Local Government areas of the state over failure to report to duty.

They were the principals of Government Girls Secondary School, Dawanau; Government Girls Secondary School, Kwa; and G.A.S.S. Dawanau, all in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

The Commissioner suspended the two principals after visiting their schools between 9 and 10 a.m, Friday, without meeting them on seat.

A statement signed by the Director Public Enlightenment of the Ministry, Ameen K. Yassar, indicated that from the checks the Commissioner conducted the two principals have routinely absconded from work on Fridays, for quite some time.

