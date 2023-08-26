Today’s Headlines: Liverpool Are Considering Move For Leroy Sane; Troops neutralize 23 terrorists, apprehend 137 suspects, rescue 41

Liverpool Are Considering Move For Leroy Sane

Liverpool is said to be considering Leroy Sane as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement, should the Egyptian be sold this summer.

Klopp made clear at his press conference on Friday afternoon the club does not have any plans to offload the winger, though Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad is believed to be pushing hard for his services.

A latest report by Calciomercato has suggested Sane is a potential option should the unthinkable happen as the former Manchester City star looks to ‘get closer to his family’ and is ‘eager’ to return to the Premier League.

Also listed as possible Salah replacements are Karim Adeyemi, who was strongly linked with Liverpool before leaving RB Salzburg for Borussia Dortmund last year, and Federico Chiesa of Juventus.

﻿Troops neutralize 23 terrorists, apprehend 137 suspects, rescue 41

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of the armed forces have within nine weeks, neutralised 23 terrorists, arrested 109 criminals, and five kidnappers.

It also said that one informant and 22 suspected oil thieves were arrested within the period across the country.

The Director, Defence Media tions, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, in a statement on Friday, added that the troops also rescued 41 kidnapped hostages.

Buba said that 231 terrorists and their families comprising 25 adult males, 63 adult females and 143 children surrendered to troops in the North East.

He added that the troops recovered 41 weapons and 300 assorted weapons comprising 14 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, two AK47 rifles loaded with 7.62mm special ammo and one PKT gun.

Others according to him, included one LMG, two pump action guns, two locally fabricated pistols, three locally fabricated rifles, two dane guns, one pistol, and two locally made long barrel guns.

Niger junta has no authority to expel ambassador – France

France has said that the Niger junta has no authority to expel its ambassador to the country, Sylvain Itte.

Niger military on Friday gave ltte 48 hours to vacate the country for refusing an invitation to meet with the junta-appointed foreign minister.

The Foreign Ministry said the actions of the French government were “contrary to the interests of Niger.”

But France said Niger’s “putschists have no authority” to expel its ambassador in Niamey, as quoted by Deutsche Welle.

“The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador’s approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerian authorities,” Paris said, adding: “We are constantly evaluating the security and operating conditions of our embassy.”

The French President Emmanuel Macron had on Thursday demanded for the release of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum who was detained on July 26, 2023, in a military coup led by the former commander of Niger’s presidential guard, Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Macron, also called for a return to democratic order in Niger, a former French colony whose elected leadership was toppled in a military coup in July.

Katsina police engage terrorists in gun duel, rescue victim

tives of Katsina State Police Command early Friday morning engaged terrorists in a gun duel and rescued a 65-year-old man, Hashim Yusuf, earlier kidnapped by terrorists at Hayin Gada in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

The operatives also recovered 94 cows, 17 sheep, and two motorcycles from the terrorists.

The spokesman for the command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the development on Saturday.

He explained that the operatives were informed of the movement at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, consequent upon which they mobilized to tackle the terrorists.

Aliyu said the confrontation led to “a daring gun duel” with the terrorists during which the victim was rescued and the items recovered.

He explained: “On August 25, 2023, at approximately 2.30 a.m, a distress call was received at the Kankara divisional police headquarters. This was done regarding the movement of suspected bandits from Hayin Gada, Malumfashi Local Government Area, where they kidnapped one Hashim Yusuf, 65, towards Ruwan Lafiya village, Kankara Sheme road, Kankara LGA.

Responding swiftly to the scene, officers found themselves confronted by a group of armed bandits, heavily armed with dangerous weapons such as an AK-47 rifle, attempting to flee the area with their victim.

Bandits demand N4million to free NYSC corp member kidnapped in Zamfara

Bandits, who kidnapped eight members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Zamfara, have demanded a N4 million ransom to secure the release of one of the victims.

The Corp members were said to have been travelling with an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom to Sokoto State, to take part in the mandatory one-year national service when their vehicle was intercepted.

Emmanuel Etteh, father of one of the victims, Glory Thomas, told to Channels TV in a telephone conversation on Friday about the N4 million ransom that was demanded.

He said the bandits called with their number to inform him about the abduction of his daughter and asked him to pay N4 million to secure her release.

“They called me with their line; they asked me to pay N4 million. I spoke with my daughter because I asked how they wanted us to pay; she said we should contact the AKTC.”

Also, he added that since that time, they have not called and he has not spoken with his daughter.

Meanwhile, it is gathered that a military rescue team is currently combing the forest in search of the victims.

