Today’s Headlines: Link Voter Registration With NIN—Aregbesola, Tinubu’ll Appoint 36 To 42 Ministers – Omisore

Link Voter Registration With NIN—Aregbesola

Former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola has encouraged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to integrate voters’ registers with the National Identification Number (NIN) database in order to maintain the integrity and transparency of the country’s elections.

He went on to elaborate that by doing so, the era of underage voting and numerous registrations will come to an end.

Aregbesola made the remarks on Tuesday while presenting the lead paper, “Towards Free, Fair, and Credible Elections,” at the 7th International Conference of the Professional Statisticians Society of Nigeria (PSSN) at Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

“I am suggesting a more seamless registration system that will be continuous and terminate only a few weeks before the election, to allow for compilation and printing of cards. This registration should be synced with the National Identification Number (NIN).

Tinubu’ll Appoint 36 To 42 Ministers – Omisore

President Bola Tinubu will appoint between 36 and 42 Ministers, National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said.

The constitution mandates the president to appoint a minister from each state and one each from geo-political zones.

In his first term, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari appointed 36 ministers, but nominated 42 ministers when he was reelected in 2019.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, Omisore said the size of the President’s cabinet will be between 36 and 42.

Deemphasizes political decisions from religion, region — Ex-Gov el-Rufai

The former governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has called for a rethink of the nation’s political decision-making process, urging the deemphasizing of religion and region.

He stated that these factors have been used to perpetuate divisions within the country and have negatively impacted governance.

In a keynote address at the retirement event and book launch of Professor Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director of Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, el-Rufai said: “A lot has changed in 50 years, and mostly not for the better. Increased literacy, religious and ethnic awareness, improved communication technologies and enhanced political sophistication have sadly led to more intolerance, ethno-religious division using manufactured falsehood, and overall poorer political, economic and social governance. How did we as a nation get to this point? How do we reject this toxic mix that has not served our nation well?

“The Ibrahim Babangida regime allowed or even encouraged the ascendance of religion and region as the allocative principles for power, position and privilege. That set in motion processes that relegated bridge builders since the incentive was to stay in your own religion-regional cocoons.”

Woodberry, Hushpuppi’s Ally, Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison By US Court; To Be Deported After Jail Term

A United States Federal Judge has sentenced Jacob Olalekan Ponle, popularly known as Mr. Woodberry, to eight years and three months in prison for his coordination of a multimillion-dollar fraud.

SaharaReporters had reported that Woodberry, an internet fraudster and an ally of the convicted internet fraud kingpin, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi, had pleaded guilty to count one of the eight counts brought against him in the US.

He further agreed to surrender $8 million in proceeds of wire fraud as well as luxury cars and watches to the foreign government.

