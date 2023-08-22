Today’s Headlines: Like Abia, LP Will Win Imo—Peter Obi Boasts, Tinubu Meets With ECOWAS President

Like Abia, Labour Party Will Win Imo—Obi Boasts

Source: Punch paper

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that his party will win the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Speaking in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday at the flag-off of the campaigns for the party in the state, Obi said the LP is known for performance and excellence.

Using Abia State which his party controls as an example of good governance, Obi stated that the people of Abia State now have hope and are witnessing good governance because a “first-class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the state.

Niger Coup: Tinubu Meets With ECOWAS President, Abdulsalami

Source: Channels TV

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, met with the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Omar Touray; and former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, at the Aso Villa.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Nuhu Ribadu, was also in the meeting held to discuss the coup in neighbouring Niger Republic.

Abdulsalami had led ECOWAS delegation to Niger over the weekend for “final” negotiations for a return of power to deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

Abdulsalami briefed Tinubu in his capacity as ECOWAS chairperson on the details of the meeting with the junta leaders.

We’ll deploy more tech to secure our borders — FG

Source: Vanguard paper

The Federal Government has said it would deploy more technology, as opposed to heavy reliance on the human element, in the protection of the country’s vast borders.

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo disclosed this on Tuesday at a news conference in Abuja.

The minister who had earlier assumed duties on Monday said he would work with the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS to remove all passport processing-related bottlenecks.

The event had in attendance the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi; Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, Haliru Nababa; Controller General of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Engr. Abudulganiyu Jaji and Acting Comptroller General of the NIS, Mrs Caroline Wuraola-Adepoju as well as the Director, Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Correctional Services Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed among others.

Traditional Religion Practitioners Sue Nigeria Police Chief, Islamic Clerics Over Violation Of Their Rights In Ilorin

Source: Sahara Reporter

Traditional religion practitioners in Kwara State, Nigeria have commenced a fundamental rights enforcement suit before a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and seven others over the alleged violation of their fundamental rights.

The Independent reports that the other defendants in the suit numbered FHC/L/CS/1674/2023 filed by a legal practitioner, Olukoya Ogungbeje, are the Kwara State Police Commissioner, the State Government, Registered Trustees of the Council of Ulama (Islamic Clerics), Justice Salihu Mohammed (Executive Secretary of the Council of Ulama), Sheikh (Dr) Mohammed Bashir Saliu (Chief Imam of Ilorin and Chairman of the Council of Ulama), Alfa Abdulsalam Baba Tonile Okuta-Agidu, Kwara State Magistrate Court in Ilorin, and the Nigerian C

