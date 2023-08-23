Today’s Headlines: Like Abia, LP Will Win Imo-Obi Boasts, Aregbesola Launches New APC Caucus In Osun

Like Abia, Labour Party Will Win Imo—Obi Boasts

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that his party will win the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Speaking in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday at the flag-off of the campaigns for the party in the state, Obi said the LP is known for performance and excellence.

Using Abia State which his party controls as an example of good governance, Obi stated that the people of Abia State now have hope and are witnessing good governance because a “first-class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the state.

Aregbesola launches new APC caucus in Osun

The former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has inaugurated a new All Progressives Congress caucus called Omoluabi Tendency in Osun State, today.

In a statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter, Aregbesola said the Omoluabi Tendency is a caucus within the APC and not a faction.

He said, “Those who cannot align with the Omoluabi ethos don’t have a place with us. Our guiding principle remains a blend of character and competence. While character shapes the human soul, competence reflects one’s efficiency in creating value. These twin pillars, we believe, are the keystones of human civilization and progress.

“As we recognize our stage of development and the urgency to uplift our people, we’re convinced that reinvigorating these core values is pivotal to maintaining our resonance amongst them.”

Dantata, Sheikh Rabiu’s Family, Others Laud Speaker’s Wife On Humanitarian Services

Prominent Kano philanthropist and industrialist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata and Sheikh Rabiu, the founder/Chairman of BUA Group & BUA Foundation, have commended Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, for her dedication and selfless humanitarian services.

Hajiya Abbas, who is the founder of the Fatima Tajudeen Abbas Foundation (FATAAB), received accolades during her recent courtesy visits to the residences of Alhaji Aminu Dantata and Sheikh Rabiu.

The visits were aimed at conveying her goodwill and extending her gratitude to these respected elder statesmen and esteemed business magnates.Additionally, she seized the opportunity to provide them with an overview of the projects undertaken by her Foundation.

During the visits, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas shared insights with her hosts regarding the overarching objectives of her Foundation.

The Foundation, she explained “is steadfastly committed to uplifting the marginalised individuals by facilitating their access to education, empowering women, ensuring the availability of quality healthcare services as well as execution of humanitarian initiatives designed to combat poverty

Don’t crucify police on social media, report erring officers – IG

The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, appealed to Nigerians to always report appropriately to Police authorities erring officers rather than crucifying them on social media.

He made this appeal at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, during his two-day working visit to the state.

Egbetokun said, “Some of our men can misbehave. We cannot guarantee that all of them will behave well, but when you see them misbehaving, the Commissioner of Police is here to hear your complaints.

“Call the CP for your complaints. We are here to address your complaints against the police, don’t go to social media.Some things go on social media that are not true. A lot of falsehood has been propagated on social media. The CP is here, if you need any clarification, reach them, they will take it up and justice shall be done.” He assured.

The IG, while speaking on community policing, said, “We are going to focus on the communities in all the states of the Federation. We are reviewing the security strategy in the country in line with the new vision of Nigeria Police for effective policing. All the commissioners of police across the country are being trained for effective service delivery.

“During my discussion with the Commissioner of Police in this state, Adebola Hamzat, he told me that his door is open to the public. If you have issues with any of our officers as there are tendencies that some of them might misbehave, kindly reach out to the senior officers. The goal of the police is to ensure the safety of lives and property.

