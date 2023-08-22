Today’s Headlines: Like Abia, Labour Party Will Win Imo, Obi Boasts; Tinubu To Create 10 Million Jobs Through Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, Says Dr Betta Edu

Like Abia, Labour Party Will Win Imo, Obi Boasts

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said that his party will win the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Speaking in Owerri, the state capital, on Tuesday at the flag-off of the campaigns for the party in the state, Obi said the LP is known for performance and excellence.

Using Abia State which his party controls as an example of good governance, Obi stated that the people of Abia State now have hope and are witnessing good governance because a “first-class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the state.

Tinubu To Create 10 Million Jobs Through Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, Says Edu

Dr Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, has restated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment towards creating 10 million jobs through the Ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alletion.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the Minister stated that the President is passionate about the wellbeing of Nigerians and as such, determined to create over 10 million jobs through her ministry.

According to her, this will be achieved through different interventions and initiatives aimed at reducing poverty.

She added that as the ministry whose impacts would have a direct bearing on the people, she is poised to always be the gauge of the pulse of the people ad to attend to their needs.

The minister who was inaugurated on Monday alongside 45 others, assured Nigerians of her determination to ensure transparency and accountability during her tenure.

Lack Of Funds Stalls Recruitment Of Staff At FRC – Chairman

Executive chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Mr Victor Muruako, on Tuesday, declared that lack of funds had prevented the recruitment of 173 fresh staff into the agency since 2022.

Muruako stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on job racketeering and abuse of the IPPIS by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government being chaired by Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi

He explained that the commission was given approval in 2022 to recruit 173 members of staff but due to lack of funds, the exercise has not been carried out.

While explaining the seeming lopsidedness in the nominal role of staff of the agency, the executive chairman promised that the lapses would be redressed when the next recruitment is conducted.

He pointed out that the last two recruitments carried out by the commission in 2010 and 2012 were done before he assumed duty as Acting Chairman, although was a director at the time.

Earlier, the chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau) had queried the chairman over the lack of federal character in the nominal role of staff of the Commission.

Aregbesola Launches New APC Caucus In Osun

The former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has inaugurated a new All Progressives Congress caucus called Omoluabi Tendency in Osun State, today.

In a statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter, Aregbesola said the Omoluabi Tendency is a caucus within the APC and not a faction.

