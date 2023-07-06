Today’s Headlines: Lift Your 3-year Ban On Mmesoma, Stop Action, Reps Tell JAMB, Tinubu Meets Anyim, Metuh inn Aso Villa

Lift Your 3-year Ban On Mmesoma, Stop Further Action, Reps Tell JAMB

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

House of Representatives, Wednesday, urged the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to lift the three-year ban on Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma, a candidate of the 2023 Unified Tartary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for alleged manipulation of her result.

The House at the plenary also set up an ad hoc committee chaired by Sada Soli to investigate the allegations of manipulations and falsification of result.

The House also resolved to probe JAMB facilities with a view to averting an occurrence of such situation in the future.

(Photo credit: Google)

Tinubu Meets Anyim

Photo credit: the cable

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with Anyim Pius Anyim, a former senate president and ex-secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Anyim was accompanied to the meeting by Olisa Metuh, a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Both men arrived at the villa together at exactly 1:30pm and headed straight for the president’s office.

Police Dismiss Lagos Killer Cop, Begins Trial July 7

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has approved the dismissal of a police officer, Kabiru Odeyemi, who allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old generator technician, Idris Bakare on Sunday, May 28, in the Oregun area of Lagos State.

Odeyemi, who was attached to Alausa Police Division reportedly stormed a party in the community alongside his colleagues.

The trigger-happy policemen were said to have harassed the partygoers and fired some shots in the process. One of the bullets, however, hit Bakare who later bled to death.

Akeredolu Thanks President, Govs, Others For Prayers, Support

Photo credit: the nation

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has thanked the people of Ondo State for “the ceaseless evocation of prayers and messages of goodwill for his full recovery and return to good health, soon.”

He said the unprecedented display of genuine affection and solidarity has been a soothing balm and the reinvigorating elixir sustaining his determination, not only to stand on his feet, but also to continue his service to the people.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said: :”The Governor thanks the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and members of his team, all party leaders, his brother Governors and the members of the State House of Assembly for their support.

TLucky (

)